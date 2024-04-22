EQS-Ad-hoc: Accentro Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Annual Results/Real Estate
ACCENTRO Real Estate AG announces postponement of publication of annual and consolidated financial statements 2023

Berlin, 22 April 2024 – ACCENTRO Real Estate AG (the "Company”) announces that the annual and consolidated financial statements 2023 will not be published in April 2024 as planned. Timewise the auditors do not consider themselves able to complete the audit. A new date for the publication of the annual and consolidated financial statements will be announced in due course.

As a result of the delays in the audit of the financial statements, the annual general meeting cannot take place in June 2024 as planned. The company will also announce a new date for the annual general meeting in due course.

 

