EQS-Ad-hoc: Accentro Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Financing/Real Estate
ACCENTRO Real Estate AG informs about the planned deferral of the interest due in August re. the 2020/2026 bond and the status of the ongoing negotiations with bondholders
Berlin, 16 July 2024 - ACCENTRO Real Estate AG (the "Company") announces that negotiations on a restructuring solution to secure the Company's continued existence with a group of significant bondholders of the 2020/2026 bond (ISIN DE000A254YS5 / WKN A254YS, "2020/2026 bond") and the bondholder of the 2021/2029 bond (ISIN DE000A3H3D51 / WKN A3H3D5, "2021/2029 bond") are ongoing. To avoid prejudicing these negotiations, the Company intends, as a purely precautionary measure, to initiate proceedings to obtain approval with regard to a deferral of the interest due in August on the 2020/2026 bond until 13 December 2024 in accordance with the German Bond Act (“Schuldverschreibungsgesetz”). For the same reason, the Company intends to simultaneously obtain the consent of the bondholder of the 2021/2029 bond regarding the deferral of the interest due in September on the 2021/2029 bond until 20 December 2024, on the condition that the consent of the bondholders of the 2020/2026 bond is granted as requested. Corresponding announcements will be made available to the bondholders of the 2020/2026 bond in due course.
Notifying person:
Thomas Eisenlohr, Head of Investor Relations
Berlin, the 16 July 2024
The Management Board
ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3 / DE000A3H3D51 / DE000A254YS5
Stock exchanges: Frankfurt Stock Exchange, regulated market (Prime Standard) / Luxembourg Stock Exchange
End of Inside Information
