ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE AG

(A4Y)
  Report
ACCENTRO Real Estate : Appoints CFO and Enlarges Management Board

09/15/2020 | 02:50am EDT

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Accentro Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Real Estate
ACCENTRO Real Estate AG Appoints CFO and Enlarges Management Board

15-Sep-2020 / 08:45 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


ACCENTRO Real Estate AG Appoints CFO and Enlarges Management Board

Berlin, 15 September 2020 - The supervisory board of ACCENTRO Real Estate AG met today and resolved to appoint Hans-Peter Kneip as CFO as of 16 November 2020. The supervisory board agreed with Hans-Peter Kneip on a term of two years and three months.

About ACCENTRO Real Estate AG

ACCENTRO Real Estate AG is Germany's market leader in housing privatisations. In addition to its home market of Berlin, the company focuses on auspicious metro regions such as Hamburg, Rhine-Ruhr and Leipzig. In its Privatisation business unit, ACCENTRO retails condominiums from its proprietary portfolio to owner-occupiers and buy-to-let investors or-bundled into portfolios-to institutional investors. In its Services & Ventures business unit, ACCENTRO sells apartments on behalf of investors and property developers-including through equity investments in its own right within the framework of joint ventures. ACCENTRO Real Estate AG is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (German securities code number WKN: A0KFKB, ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3). www.accentro.ag

 

Investor Relations Contact:

Thomas Eisenlohr
ACCENTRO Real Estate AG
Kantstrasse 44/45
D-10625 Berlin
E-mail: eisenlohr@accentro.de
Tel. +49 (0)30 - 88 71 81 272

Press and Public Relations Contact:

Karl-Philipp Jann
PB3C GmbH
Rankestrasse 17
D-10789 Berlin
E-mail: jann@pb3c.com
Tel. +49 (0)30 - 72 62 76 1612

15-Sep-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Accentro Real Estate AG
Kantstr. 44/45
10625 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 11
E-mail: info@accentro.ag
Internet: www.accentro.ag
ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3
WKN: A0KFKB
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1131521

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1131521  15-Sep-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1131521&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2020
