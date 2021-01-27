Log in
ACCENTRO Real Estate AG    A4Y   DE000A0KFKB3

ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE AG

(A4Y)
ACCENTRO Real Estate : Company Presentation January 2021

01/27/2021 | 11:34am EST
ACCENTRO Real Estate AG

Investor in Residential Real Estate and

Germany's Leading Housing Privatisation Company

January 2021

ACCENTRO AT A GLANCE

Diversified business model focusing on housing privatisation

What we

do?

Sources

of

income

Current portfolio

Privatisations and Investment Properties

  • Investing in residential real estate in attractive German metro regions with focus on Berlin
  • Active asset management and capex measures
  • Privatisation of single units to individual investors and homeowners
  • Block sales of properties to institutional investors
  • Realizing of new building potential by investment properties
  • Revenues from property letting
  • Revenues from property sales (single unit sales, block sales)
  • 2,407 residential and commercial units (as of 30 Sept. 2020) (1)
  • Real estate value of EUR 530.7m mostly accounted at cost (as of 30 Sept. 2020)(1)

Services & Ventures

  • Sales services to third parties, such as developers and real estate companies
  • Backstop provisions for developers in course of single unit sales
  • Joint ventures (ACCENTRO typically holds a minority equity stake) with developers and real estate companies to market and sell properties on single unit basis and as block sales
  • Revenues from services
  • Revenues from equity investments
  • Exclusive sales cooperations with renowned partners like:

Notes: (1) Including buildings for own use and investment properties

© ACCENTRO AG

ACCENTRO AG | www.accentro.ag

2

BUSINESS MODEL (1)

ACCENTRO is Germany's leading housing privatisation company

  • ACCENTRO is Germany's leading housing privatisation company with a strong track record and focus on individual sales to retail investors
  • Sold >15,000 units (>EUR 1.4bn transaction value) since 2009
  • Consistently high EBIT of >EUR 30m p.a. since 2016 with an average gross sales margin of around 30%
  • Resilient margin deriving from combination of wholesale/retail difference and capex upgrade
  • Well filled privatisation pipeline with >2,000 units and EUR 460m book value (at cost, as of 30 Sept 20)
  • Inventory properties with significant revenue potential of around EUR 700m over next years
  • Historically focused on Berlin, ACCENTRO launched expansion to growth markets in South & East Germany, Rhine-Ruhr & Rhine-Main metro regions
  • Wide product range (from affordable to upscale housing) reaching a broad customer base through a strong marketing platform
  • Well established service business providing property sales and backstop services for real estate investors and property developers
  • Structural growth of German residential real estate market being basis for ACCENTRO's sustainable success

© ACCENTRO AG

ACCENTRO AG | www.accentro.ag

3

www.accentro.ag

BUSINESS MODEL (2)

Diversification towards property management and service business

  • Besides keeping its market leadership in housing privatisation, ACCENTRO is developing into a residential investor, landlord and service provider
  • Planning further expansion of the real estate portfolio and leveraging the value through dedicated property management
  • With last year's acquisition of ~3,500 units the portfolio already more than doubled to ~5,000 units
  • A growing portfolio will not only increase rental income but also provide ACCENTRO with even more flexibility doing block or individual sales
  • Besides maintaining its strong footprint in Berlin, the company will continue to grow its portfolio in attractive metro regions in Germany
  • The recent acquisition of DIM Holding AG ("Deutsche Immobilien Management"), one of Germany's leading property managers with EUR 2.8bn AuM, has significantly strengthened ACCENTRO's property management
  • Ongoing expansion of the service business by leveraging the existing service offer to real estate companies through the growing customer base and sophisticated property management of DIM

The diversification of the business model, in terms of content and region, will further improve the risk return profile of ACCENTRO

© ACCENTRO AG

ACCENTRO AG | www.accentro.ag

4

www.accentro.ag

OUTLOOK

Structural growth market

The short supply and scarcity in the housing sector is reflected in growing demand for residential real estate

Market

Significant housing shortage and structural demand is causing rising rent and price levels in the target markets

environment

The low homeownership rate of 45% in Germany, among the lowest in Europe, offers a significant revenue potential

for ACCENTRO given the EUR c.30bn private transaction market

Strong privatisation business in Q4/2020 (condo sales reaching record level, 280 units sold to institutional investors)

Outlook

Outlook for FY 2020: slight increase in revenues, EBIT at previous year level

Inventory properties with significant revenue potential of around EUR 700m over next years

© ACCENTRO AG

ACCENTRO AG | www.accentro.ag

5

KEY FIGURES

Development of a profitable portfolio of high-quality assets

Key Figures

FY 2016

FY 2017

FY 2018

FY 2019

Privatisation Portfolio

Units

2,422

2,885

2,181

2,296(1)

Real estate value (€m, at cost)

216.1

302.2

343.9

474.6(1)

Apartments sold(2) (units)

976

992

940(3)

830

Apartments sourced(2) (units)

1,470

1,289

866

812

Gross margin of sales

45.1%

33.6%

27.6%

30.0%

Key Financials

Revenues (€m)

125.1

147.3

163.2(3)

143.3

Annual rental income, (€m)

7.9

8.7

8.5

10.6(1)

EBIT (€m)

33.9

36.4

32.9

39.8

Interest coverage ratio(4)

3.8

4.1

3.7

5.4

LTV(5)

33.1%

32.8%

38.8%

43.1%

Berlin

Leipzig

(1) Including Investment properties and Owner-occupied properties (2) Transactions closed in corresponding year (3) Excluding 675 units & €42.4m from deconsolidation of project Gehrensee (4) Adj. EBITDA/ net interest expenses (5) Net financial debt/ adj. total asset value

© ACCENTRO AG

ACCENTRO AG | www.accentro.ag

6

PRIVATISATION PORTFOLIO

Diversified privatisation portfolio of intrinsic value

Inventories portfolio as of 30 September 2020

Location

Book value/purchase

Units

sqm

Exp. selling prices

price (in mEUR)

(EUR/sqm)(1)

Berlin

342.6

1,263

92,000

4,930

Bavaria (Bayreuth, Garmisch-

69.2

448

27,749

3,307

Partenkirchen, etc.)

Berlin

Leipzig and Greater Leipzig

16.6

197

12,868

1,677

NRW (Cologne, Dusseldorf,

16.6

113

6,698

3,238

Ratingen, etc.)

Others (Hamburg, Hanover,

15.2

106

6,938

2,860

Potsdam, Rostock, etc.)

Total

460.2

2,127

146,253

4,160

Leipzig

(1) Expected selling prices excl. sales, marketing and construction costs

© ACCENTRO AG

ACCENTRO AG | www.accentro.ag

7

FINANCING - FUNDING STRUCTURE

Increasing maturity and flexibility at limited costs

Funding strategy

  • Corporate bond over EUR 250m with a coupon of 3.625% successfully placed in Q1 2020 and full replacement of the EUR 100m Bond 2018/2021
  • Balanced mix of secured and unsecured financing and manageable financing risk due to low LTV

Financial liabilities

Nominal volume

Average interest

Average loan

(EUR '000)

rate (%)

maturity (years)

Loan debt

212,509

2.02

2.70

Real estate portfolio

Bond

250,000

3.625

2.62

(2020/2023)

Sum total

457,164

2.89

2.66

Funding structure as of 30 September 2020

EUR 212m

EUR 250m

Loan debt real estate portfolio

unsecured bond

© ACCENTRO AG

ACCENTRO AG | www.accentro.ag

8

Back-up

© ACCENTRO AG

ACCENTRO AG | www.accentro.ag

9

FINANCIALS - INCOME STATEMENT - 2019 and 9M 2020

Income statement shows high profitability of business model

Income statement (in EUR '000)

2018

2019

in %

9M 2019

9M 2020

in %

Sources of Income

Revenues from sales of inventory property

151,589

129,503

-14.6%

63,840

55,695

-12.8%

Revenue from property

sales

Expenses for sales of inventory property

-118,770

-99,661

-16.1%

-49,654

-45,699

-8.0%

Capital gains from inventory property

32,820

29,841

-8.1%

14,186

9,996

-29.5%

Net income from property

Net rental income

6,130

6,518

6.3%

5,021

3,867

-23.0%

letting

Net service income

2,282

2,363

3.6%

1,571

623

-60.3%

Net income from services

Net income from companies accounted for

2

1,244

62,111%

1,258

0

-

Return from equity

using the equity method

investments

Other operating income

1,663

1,207

-27.4%

710

449

-36.8%

Gain or loss on fair value adjustments of

0

11,399

-

11,399

2,010

-

Reclassification

investment properties

Investment Properties

Interim result

42.896

52,572

22.6%

34,145

16,945

-50.4%

Total payroll and benefit costs

-4,613

-5,835

26.5%

-4,031

-6,091

51.1%

Depreciation and amortisation of

intangible assets and property, plant and

-349

-731

109.5%

-537

-618

15.1%

equipment

Impairment of accounts receivable

-205

-123

-40.2%

0

-124

-

Other operating expenses

-5,131

-6,079

18.5%

-3,619

-4,516

24.8%

EBIT

32,598

39,804

22.1%

25,958

5,596

-78.4%

Return from other equity

Other income from investments

36

36

0.0%

27

26

0.0%

investments

Net interest income

-8,924

-7,353

-17.6%

-6,776

-13,638

-

EBT

23,710

32,488

37.0%

19,209

-8,016

-

Income taxes

-5,675

-6,189

9.1%

-6,029

-3,796

37.0%

Consolidated income

18,035

26,299

45.8%

13,180

-11,812

-

Total gross margin (revenues basis) in %

25.4%

27.9%

9.7%

28.3%

22.2%

-

Gross margin from sales (cost basis) in %

27.6%

29.9%

8.4%

28.6%

21.9%

-

Net income margin

11.2%

18.4%

63.7%

18.0%

-18.1%

-

Earnings per share

0.56

0.81

43.7%

0.41

-0.37

-

Notes

  • 9M 2020 results extraordinarily burdened by EUR 6.5m one-off effects mainly related to bond issue and change of management board
  • Operating interim result of EUR 16.9m is a little bit lower as in the comparable period due to temporarily lower sales margins
  • Gross margin from sales fell to 21.9% due to higher share of sales via cooperation partners and higher one-time marketing costs
  • Increase of total payroll and benefit costs is driven by staff growth and change of the management board
  • Increase of net interest expenses include one-off effects from the repayment of the old bond in the amount of EUR 4.1m

© ACCENTRO AG

ACCENTRO AG | www.accentro.ag 10

FINANCIALS - BALANCE SHEET - FY 2019 and 9M 2020

Financial position with large hidden reserves

Financial position (in EUR '000)

FY 2019

9M 2020

in %

Goodwill

17,776

17,776

0.0%

Owner occupied properties and buildings

24,083

24,171

0.4%

Investment Property

34,452

46,526

35.0%

Non-current trade receivables and other receivables and

24,029

28,004

16.5%

other assets

Other non-current assets

2,168

2,972

37.1%

Total non-current assets

102,508

119,449

16.5%

Inventory properties

416,573

460,158

10,5%

Accounts receivable and other assets

37,510

108,274

188.7%

Cash and cash equivalents

24,167

36,450

50.8%

Total current assets

478,250

604,882

26.5%

Total assets

580,757

724,331

24.7%

Subscribed capital

32,438

32,438

0.0%

Additional paid-in capital

78,684

79,606

1.2%

Retained earnings

107,561

95,602

-11.1%

Attributable to non-controlling companies

2,128

2,482

16.7%

Total equity

220,811

210,128

-4.8%

Financial liabilities and bond

213,709

338,177

58.2%

Other non-current liabilities

2,210

5,050

128.5%

Total non-current liabilities

215,919

343,227

59.0%

Financial liabilities and bond

103,931

126,109

21.3%

Other short-term payables

40,097

44,866

11.9%

Total current liabilities

144,028

170,975

18.7%

Total current and non-current liabilities

359,947

514,202

42.9%

Total assets

580,757

724,331

24.7%

LTV

43.1%

51.3%

-

Equity ratio

38.0%

29.0%

-

Notes

  • Successful placement of EUR 250m bond in Q1 2020 to accelerate the ongoing growth
  • Real estate assets in inventories further increased by continuous growth
  • Property valuation by external appraisers confirms hidden reserves of EUR 124m in the inventory portfolio as of 30 September 2020
  • Increase of other current assets by a loan granted in the amount of EUR 55m for cash management reasons
  • Increase of the LTV ratio due successful placement of EUR 250m bond and replacement of the EUR 100m old bond

© ACCENTRO AG

ACCENTRO AG | www.accentro.ag 11

ACCENTRO SHARE

Shareholders and share price performance

Key share information

Share price performance compared to German indexes

Listing

Frankfurt am Main

Segment

Prime Standard

WKN

A0KFKB

ISIN

DE000A0KFKB3

Shares outstanding

32,437,934

Market capitalisation (as of 31.12.2020)

EUR 288.7m

Share Price (as of 31.12.2020)

EUR 8.90

Shareholder structure

Freefloat 12.1%

ADLER Real Estate AG 4.8%

Brookline Real Estate S.à.r.l. 83.1%

(Souce: XETRA)

© ACCENTRO AG

ACCENTRO AG | www.accentro.ag 12

MAJOR SHAREHOLDER

Brookline Real Estate is fully committed to ACCENTRO's path of growth

About ACCENTRO's major shareholder

Brookline Real Estate S.à.r.l. ("Brookline Real Estate") is a Luxembourg-

based holding company controlled by Brookline Capital LP, and externally

advised by Vestigo Capital Advisors LLP ("Vestigo Capital").

Vestigo Capital is an FCA regulated investment firm headquartered in

London, UK, which provides advice to funds and other investment

vehicles with cumulative AUM in excess of USD 350m.

Structure

Investment Advisor

Vestigo Capital

Brookline Capital LP

Vestigo Capital is led by Natig Ganiyev, a private equity investor, whose

current portfolio primarily includes investments in real estate, renewable

energy, and hospitality sectors.

Natig Ganiyev serves as a member of the Supervisory Board of ACCENTRO

Real Estate AG and is a member of the Board of Directors of Malta

Montenegro Wind Power JV Limited. He received an M.B.A. from Harvard

Business School.

Brookline Capital LP is established to invest in real estate companies and

assets, with a primarily focus on Germany. Its main holding is ACCENTRO

Real Estate AG, which is the central piece of its investment strategy to

pursue compelling opportunities in the property market.

Brookline Real Estate

83% of shares

© ACCENTRO AG

ACCENTRO AG | www.accentro.ag 13

ACCENTRO SHARE

Research Coverage

Analyst

Institution

Recommendation

Target

Date

Dr Adam Jakubowski

SMC-Research

Buy

15.00 EUR

13.01.2021

Philipp Kaiser

Warburg Research

Buy

14.75 EUR

08.01.2021

Mariya Lazarova, Robel Tesfeom

FMR Frankfurt Main Research AG

Buy

12.50 EUR

05.01.2021

Klaus Soer, Jannik Lucas

Quirin Privatbank

Buy

12.55 EUR

27.11.2020

Bérénice Lacroix

Kepler Cheuvreux

Hold

10.00 EUR

01.06.2020

Manuel Martin

ODDO BHF

Hold

8.00 EUR

03.04.2020

Andre Remke

Baader Helvea Equity Research

Buy

10.00 EUR

18.12.2019

Average

11.83 EUR

Selected Recommendations

© ACCENTRO AG

ACCENTRO AG | www.accentro.ag 14

DISCLAIMER

This document is not a securities prospectus, and the information contained therein does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of ACCENTRO in the Federal Republic of Germany or in any other country, specifically not if such an offer or solicitation is prohibited or not approved.

This document was prepared exclusively by ACCENTRO Real Estate AG "ACCENTRO") solely for informational purposes and has not been independently verified and no representation or warranty, express or

implied, is made or given by or on behalf of ACCENTRO. Nothing in this document is, or should be relied upon as, a promise or representation as to the future.

This document contains forward-looking statements based on current estimates and assumptions made by the senior management of ACCENTRO. Forward-looking statements are characterised by the use of words such as "expect," "intend," "plan," "predict," "assume," "believe," "estimate," "anticipate" and similar forward-looking phrases. Such statements are not to be understood as guarantee that predictions of this sort will prove to be correct. In particular, any statements on acquisitions presuppose the actual signing of the necessary contracts or the successful procurement of the necessary equity and debt capital. The future development and actual results achieved by ACCENTRO and its affiliates are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and may therefore differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Many of these factors are beyond ACCENTRO's control and cannot be accurately appraised in advance, including the future economic environment or the actions of competitors and other market players. ACCENTRO does not intend to update its forward-looking statements. Neither ACCENTRO nor any of its respective directors, officers, employees, advisors, or any other person is under any obligation to update or revise any forward- looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak of the date of this document. Statements contained in this document regarding past trends or events should not be taken as a representation that such trends or events will continue in the future. No obligation is assumed to update any forward-looking statements.

This document contains certain financial measures (including forward-looking measures) that are not calculated in accordance with IFRS and are therefore considered "non-IFRS financial measures". Such non-IFRS financial measures used by ACCENTRO are presented to enhance an understanding of ACCENTRO's results of operations, financial position or cash flows calculated in accordance with IFRS, but not to replace such financial information. A number of these non-IFRS financial measures are also commonly used by securities analysts, credit rating agencies and investors to evaluate and compare the periodic and future operating performance and value of other companies with which ACCENTRO competes. These non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered in isolation as a measure of ACCENTRO's profitability or liquidity, and should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income and the other income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with IFRS. In particular, there are material limitations associated with the use of non-IFRS financial measures, including the limitations inherent in determination of each of the relevant adjustments. The non-IFRS financial measures used by ACCENTRO may differ from, and not be comparable to, similarly-titled measures used by other companies. Certain numerical data, financial information and market data (including percentages) in this document have been rounded according to established commercial standards. Furthermore, in tables and charts, these rounded figures may not add up exactly to the totals contained in the respective tables and charts.

Accordingly, neither ACCENTRO nor any of its directors, officers, employees or advisors, nor any other person makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to, and accordingly no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy or completeness of the information contained in the document or of the views given or implied. Neither ACCENTRO nor any of its respective directors, officers, employees or advisors nor any other person shall have any liability whatsoever for any errors or omissions or any loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of this information or its contents or otherwise arising in connection there-with. It should be noted that certain financial information relating to ACCENTRO contained in this document has not been audited and in some cases is based on management information and estimates.

This document is intended to provide a general overview of ACCENTRO' business and does not purport to include all aspects and details regarding ACCENTRO. This document is furnished solely for your information, should not be treated as giving investment advice and may not be printed or otherwise copied or distributed. Subject to limited exceptions described below, the information contained in this document is not to be viewed from nor for publication or distribution in nor taken or transmitted into the United States of America ("United States"), Australia, Canada or Japan and does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in any of these jurisdictions. Any securities offered by ACCENTRO have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States, except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state or local securities laws. This document does not contain or constitute an offer of, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for, securities to any person or in any jurisdiction to whom or in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful.

The information contained in this document may not be distributed outside the Federal Republic of Germany, specifically not in the United States of America, to US persons (as defined in Regulation S under the United States Securities Act of 1933) or to publications with a general circulation in the United States, unless such distribution outside the Federal Republic of Germany is prescribed by mandatory provisions of applicable law. Any violation of these restrictions may constitute a breach of the securities laws of certain countries, in particular those of the United States of America. Securities of ACCENTRO are not publicly offered for sale outside the Federal Republic of Germany.

By receiving this document, you agree to be bound by the foregoing limitations. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws. This document does not constitute investment, legal, accounting, regulatory, taxation or other advice.

© ACCENTRO AG

ACCENTRO AG | www.accentro.ag 15

ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE AG Investor Relations Kantstrasse 44/45 D-10625 Berlin

Phone: +49 (0)30 887 181 - 272

Fax: +49 (0)30 887 181 11 ir@accentro.ag www.accentro.ag

© ACCENTRO AG

ACCENTRO AG | www.accentro.ag 16

Disclaimer

Accentro Real Estate AG published this content on 26 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2021 16:33:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
