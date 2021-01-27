ACCENTRO Real Estate : Company Presentation January 2021 01/27/2021 | 11:34am EST Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields ACCENTRO Real Estate AG Investor in Residential Real Estate and Germany's Leading Housing Privatisation Company January 2021 ACCENTRO AT A GLANCE Diversified business model focusing on housing privatisation What we do? Sources of income Current portfolio Privatisations and Investment Properties Investing in residential real estate in attractive German metro regions with focus on Berlin

Active asset management and capex measures

Privatisation of single units to individual investors and homeowners

of single units to individual investors and homeowners Block sales of properties to institutional investors

of properties to institutional investors Realizing of new building potential by investment properties

by investment properties Revenues from property letting

Revenues from property sales (single unit sales, block sales)

2,407 residential and commercial units (as of 30 Sept. 2020) (1)

Real estate value of EUR 530.7m mostly accounted at cost (as of 30 Sept. 2020) (1) Services & Ventures Sales services to third parties, such as developers and real estate companies

to third parties, such as developers and real estate companies Backstop provisions for developers in course of single unit sales

for developers in course of single unit sales Joint ventures (ACCENTRO typically holds a minority equity stake) with developers and real estate companies to market and sell properties on single unit basis and as block sales

(ACCENTRO typically holds a minority equity stake) with developers and real estate companies to market and sell properties on single unit basis and as block sales Revenues from services

Revenues from equity investments

Exclusive sales cooperations with renowned partners like: Notes: (1) Including buildings for own use and investment properties © ACCENTRO AG ACCENTRO AG | www.accentro.ag 2 BUSINESS MODEL (1) ACCENTRO is Germany's leading housing privatisation company ACCENTRO is Germany's leading housing privatisation company with a strong track record and focus on individual sales to retail investors

Sold >15,000 units (>EUR 1.4bn transaction value) since 2009

Consistently high EBIT of >EUR 30m p.a. since 2016 with an average gross sales margin of around 30%

Resilient margin deriving from combination of wholesale/retail difference and capex upgrade

Well filled privatisation pipeline with >2,000 units and EUR 460m book value (at cost, as of 30 Sept 20)

Inventory properties with significant revenue potential of around EUR 700m over next years

Historically focused on Berlin, ACCENTRO launched expansion to growth markets in South & East Germany, Rhine-Ruhr & Rhine-Main metro regions

Rhine-Ruhr & Rhine-Main metro regions Wide product range (from affordable to upscale housing) reaching a broad customer base through a strong marketing platform

Well established service business providing property sales and backstop services for real estate investors and property developers

Structural growth of German residential real estate market being basis for ACCENTRO's sustainable success © ACCENTRO AG ACCENTRO AG | www.accentro.ag 3 www.accentro.ag BUSINESS MODEL (2) Diversification towards property management and service business Besides keeping its market leadership in housing privatisation, ACCENTRO is developing into a residential investor, landlord and service provider

Planning further expansion of the real estate portfolio and leveraging the value through dedicated property management

With last year's acquisition of ~3,500 units the portfolio already more than doubled to ~5,000 units

A growing portfolio will not only increase rental income but also provide ACCENTRO with even more flexibility doing block or individual sales

Besides maintaining its strong footprint in Berlin, the company will continue to grow its portfolio in attractive metro regions in Germany

The recent acquisition of DIM Holding AG ("Deutsche Immobilien Management"), one of Germany's leading property managers with EUR 2.8bn AuM, has significantly strengthened ACCENTRO's property management

Ongoing expansion of the service business by leveraging the existing service offer to real estate companies through the growing customer base and sophisticated property management of DIM The diversification of the business model, in terms of content and region, will further improve the risk return profile of ACCENTRO © ACCENTRO AG ACCENTRO AG | www.accentro.ag 4 www.accentro.ag OUTLOOK Structural growth market ▪ The short supply and scarcity in the housing sector is reflected in growing demand for residential real estate Market ▪ Significant housing shortage and structural demand is causing rising rent and price levels in the target markets environment ▪ The low homeownership rate of 45% in Germany, among the lowest in Europe, offers a significant revenue potential for ACCENTRO given the EUR c.30bn private transaction market ▪ Strong privatisation business in Q4/2020 (condo sales reaching record level, 280 units sold to institutional investors) Outlook ▪ Outlook for FY 2020: slight increase in revenues, EBIT at previous year level ▪ Inventory properties with significant revenue potential of around EUR 700m over next years © ACCENTRO AG ACCENTRO AG | www.accentro.ag 5 KEY FIGURES Development of a profitable portfolio of high-quality assets Key Figures FY 2016 FY 2017 FY 2018 FY 2019 Privatisation Portfolio Units 2,422 2,885 2,181 2,296(1) Real estate value (€m, at cost) 216.1 302.2 343.9 474.6(1) Apartments sold(2) (units) 976 992 940(3) 830 Apartments sourced(2) (units) 1,470 1,289 866 812 Gross margin of sales 45.1% 33.6% 27.6% 30.0% Key Financials Revenues (€m) 125.1 147.3 163.2(3) 143.3 Annual rental income, (€m) 7.9 8.7 8.5 10.6(1) EBIT (€m) 33.9 36.4 32.9 39.8 Interest coverage ratio(4) 3.8 4.1 3.7 5.4 LTV(5) 33.1% 32.8% 38.8% 43.1% Berlin Leipzig (1) Including Investment properties and Owner-occupied properties (2) Transactions closed in corresponding year (3) Excluding 675 units & €42.4m from deconsolidation of project Gehrensee (4) Adj. EBITDA/ net interest expenses (5) Net financial debt/ adj. total asset value © ACCENTRO AG ACCENTRO AG | www.accentro.ag 6 PRIVATISATION PORTFOLIO Diversified privatisation portfolio of intrinsic value Inventories portfolio as of 30 September 2020 Location Book value/purchase Units sqm Exp. selling prices price (in mEUR) (EUR/sqm)(1) Berlin 342.6 1,263 92,000 4,930 Bavaria (Bayreuth, Garmisch- 69.2 448 27,749 3,307 Partenkirchen, etc.) Berlin Leipzig and Greater Leipzig 16.6 197 12,868 1,677 NRW (Cologne, Dusseldorf, 16.6 113 6,698 3,238 Ratingen, etc.) Others (Hamburg, Hanover, 15.2 106 6,938 2,860 Potsdam, Rostock, etc.) Total 460.2 2,127 146,253 4,160 Leipzig (1) Expected selling prices excl. sales, marketing and construction costs © ACCENTRO AG ACCENTRO AG | www.accentro.ag 7 FINANCING - FUNDING STRUCTURE Increasing maturity and flexibility at limited costs Funding strategy Corporate bond over EUR 250m with a coupon of 3.625% successfully placed in Q1 2020 and full replacement of the EUR 100m Bond 2018/2021

Balanced mix of secured and unsecured financing and manageable financing risk due to low LTV Financial liabilities Nominal volume Average interest Average loan (EUR '000) rate (%) maturity (years) Loan debt 212,509 2.02 2.70 Real estate portfolio Bond 250,000 3.625 2.62 (2020/2023) Sum total 457,164 2.89 2.66 Funding structure as of 30 September 2020 EUR 212m EUR 250m Loan debt real estate portfolio unsecured bond © ACCENTRO AG ACCENTRO AG | www.accentro.ag 8 Back-up © ACCENTRO AG ACCENTRO AG | www.accentro.ag 9 FINANCIALS - INCOME STATEMENT - 2019 and 9M 2020 Income statement shows high profitability of business model Income statement (in EUR '000) 2018 2019 in % 9M 2019 9M 2020 in % Sources of Income Revenues from sales of inventory property 151,589 129,503 -14.6% 63,840 55,695 -12.8% Revenue from property sales Expenses for sales of inventory property -118,770 -99,661 -16.1% -49,654 -45,699 -8.0% Capital gains from inventory property 32,820 29,841 -8.1% 14,186 9,996 -29.5% Net income from property Net rental income 6,130 6,518 6.3% 5,021 3,867 -23.0% letting Net service income 2,282 2,363 3.6% 1,571 623 -60.3% Net income from services Net income from companies accounted for 2 1,244 62,111% 1,258 0 - Return from equity using the equity method investments Other operating income 1,663 1,207 -27.4% 710 449 -36.8% Gain or loss on fair value adjustments of 0 11,399 - 11,399 2,010 - Reclassification investment properties Investment Properties Interim result 42.896 52,572 22.6% 34,145 16,945 -50.4% Total payroll and benefit costs -4,613 -5,835 26.5% -4,031 -6,091 51.1% Depreciation and amortisation of intangible assets and property, plant and -349 -731 109.5% -537 -618 15.1% equipment Impairment of accounts receivable -205 -123 -40.2% 0 -124 - Other operating expenses -5,131 -6,079 18.5% -3,619 -4,516 24.8% EBIT 32,598 39,804 22.1% 25,958 5,596 -78.4% Return from other equity Other income from investments 36 36 0.0% 27 26 0.0% investments Net interest income -8,924 -7,353 -17.6% -6,776 -13,638 - EBT 23,710 32,488 37.0% 19,209 -8,016 - Income taxes -5,675 -6,189 9.1% -6,029 -3,796 37.0% Consolidated income 18,035 26,299 45.8% 13,180 -11,812 - Total gross margin (revenues basis) in % 25.4% 27.9% 9.7% 28.3% 22.2% - Gross margin from sales (cost basis) in % 27.6% 29.9% 8.4% 28.6% 21.9% - Net income margin 11.2% 18.4% 63.7% 18.0% -18.1% - Earnings per share 0.56 0.81 43.7% 0.41 -0.37 - Notes 9M 2020 results extraordinarily burdened by EUR 6.5m one-off effects mainly related to bond issue and change of management board

one-off effects mainly related to bond issue and change of management board Operating interim result of EUR 16.9m is a little bit lower as in the comparable period due to temporarily lower sales margins

Gross margin from sales fell to 21.9% due to higher share of sales via cooperation partners and higher one-time marketing costs

one-time marketing costs Increase of total payroll and benefit costs is driven by staff growth and change of the management board

Increase of net interest expenses include one-off effects from the repayment of the old bond in the amount of EUR 4.1m © ACCENTRO AG ACCENTRO AG | www.accentro.ag 10 FINANCIALS - BALANCE SHEET - FY 2019 and 9M 2020 Financial position with large hidden reserves Financial position (in EUR '000) FY 2019 9M 2020 in % Goodwill 17,776 17,776 0.0% Owner occupied properties and buildings 24,083 24,171 0.4% Investment Property 34,452 46,526 35.0% Non-current trade receivables and other receivables and 24,029 28,004 16.5% other assets Other non-current assets 2,168 2,972 37.1% Total non-current assets 102,508 119,449 16.5% Inventory properties 416,573 460,158 10,5% Accounts receivable and other assets 37,510 108,274 188.7% Cash and cash equivalents 24,167 36,450 50.8% Total current assets 478,250 604,882 26.5% Total assets 580,757 724,331 24.7% Subscribed capital 32,438 32,438 0.0% Additional paid-in capital 78,684 79,606 1.2% Retained earnings 107,561 95,602 -11.1% Attributable to non-controlling companies 2,128 2,482 16.7% Total equity 220,811 210,128 -4.8% Financial liabilities and bond 213,709 338,177 58.2% Other non-current liabilities 2,210 5,050 128.5% Total non-current liabilities 215,919 343,227 59.0% Financial liabilities and bond 103,931 126,109 21.3% Other short-term payables 40,097 44,866 11.9% Total current liabilities 144,028 170,975 18.7% Total current and non-current liabilities 359,947 514,202 42.9% Total assets 580,757 724,331 24.7% LTV 43.1% 51.3% - Equity ratio 38.0% 29.0% - Notes Successful placement of EUR 250m bond in Q1 2020 to accelerate the ongoing growth

Real estate assets in inventories further increased by continuous growth

Property valuation by external appraisers confirms hidden reserves of EUR 124m in the inventory portfolio as of 30 September 2020

Increase of other current assets by a loan granted in the amount of EUR 55m for cash management reasons

Increase of the LTV ratio due successful placement of EUR 250m bond and replacement of the EUR 100m old bond © ACCENTRO AG ACCENTRO AG | www.accentro.ag 11 ACCENTRO SHARE Shareholders and share price performance Key share information Share price performance compared to German indexes Listing Frankfurt am Main Segment Prime Standard WKN A0KFKB ISIN DE000A0KFKB3 Shares outstanding 32,437,934 Market capitalisation (as of 31.12.2020) EUR 288.7m Share Price (as of 31.12.2020) EUR 8.90 Shareholder structure Freefloat 12.1% ADLER Real Estate AG 4.8% Brookline Real Estate S.à.r.l. 83.1% (Souce: XETRA) © ACCENTRO AG ACCENTRO AG | www.accentro.ag 12 MAJOR SHAREHOLDER Brookline Real Estate is fully committed to ACCENTRO's path of growth About ACCENTRO's major shareholder ▪ Brookline Real Estate S.à.r.l. ("Brookline Real Estate") is a Luxembourg- based holding company controlled by Brookline Capital LP, and externally advised by Vestigo Capital Advisors LLP ("Vestigo Capital"). ▪ Vestigo Capital is an FCA regulated investment firm headquartered in London, UK, which provides advice to funds and other investment vehicles with cumulative AUM in excess of USD 350m. Structure Investment Advisor Vestigo Capital Brookline Capital LP ▪ Vestigo Capital is led by Natig Ganiyev, a private equity investor, whose current portfolio primarily includes investments in real estate, renewable energy, and hospitality sectors. ▪ Natig Ganiyev serves as a member of the Supervisory Board of ACCENTRO Real Estate AG and is a member of the Board of Directors of Malta Montenegro Wind Power JV Limited. He received an M.B.A. from Harvard Business School. ▪ Brookline Capital LP is established to invest in real estate companies and assets, with a primarily focus on Germany. Its main holding is ACCENTRO Real Estate AG, which is the central piece of its investment strategy to pursue compelling opportunities in the property market. Brookline Real Estate ▪ 83% of shares © ACCENTRO AG ACCENTRO AG | www.accentro.ag 13 ACCENTRO SHARE Research Coverage Analyst Institution Recommendation Target Date Dr Adam Jakubowski SMC-Research Buy 15.00 EUR 13.01.2021 Philipp Kaiser Warburg Research Buy 14.75 EUR 08.01.2021 Mariya Lazarova, Robel Tesfeom FMR Frankfurt Main Research AG Buy 12.50 EUR 05.01.2021 Klaus Soer, Jannik Lucas Quirin Privatbank Buy 12.55 EUR 27.11.2020 Bérénice Lacroix Kepler Cheuvreux Hold 10.00 EUR 01.06.2020 Manuel Martin ODDO BHF Hold 8.00 EUR 03.04.2020 Andre Remke Baader Helvea Equity Research Buy 10.00 EUR 18.12.2019 Average 11.83 EUR Selected Recommendations © ACCENTRO AG ACCENTRO AG | www.accentro.ag 14 DISCLAIMER This document is not a securities prospectus, and the information contained therein does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of ACCENTRO in the Federal Republic of Germany or in any other country, specifically not if such an offer or solicitation is prohibited or not approved. This document was prepared exclusively by ACCENTRO Real Estate AG "ACCENTRO") solely for informational purposes and has not been independently verified and no representation or warranty, express or implied, is made or given by or on behalf of ACCENTRO. Nothing in this document is, or should be relied upon as, a promise or representation as to the future. This document contains forward-looking statements based on current estimates and assumptions made by the senior management of ACCENTRO. Forward-looking statements are characterised by the use of words such as "expect," "intend," "plan," "predict," "assume," "believe," "estimate," "anticipate" and similar forward-looking phrases. Such statements are not to be understood as guarantee that predictions of this sort will prove to be correct. In particular, any statements on acquisitions presuppose the actual signing of the necessary contracts or the successful procurement of the necessary equity and debt capital. The future development and actual results achieved by ACCENTRO and its affiliates are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and may therefore differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Many of these factors are beyond ACCENTRO's control and cannot be accurately appraised in advance, including the future economic environment or the actions of competitors and other market players. ACCENTRO does not intend to update its forward-looking statements. Neither ACCENTRO nor any of its respective directors, officers, employees, advisors, or any other person is under any obligation to update or revise any forward- looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak of the date of this document. Statements contained in this document regarding past trends or events should not be taken as a representation that such trends or events will continue in the future. No obligation is assumed to update any forward-looking statements. This document contains certain financial measures (including forward-looking measures) that are not calculated in accordance with IFRS and are therefore considered "non-IFRS financial measures". Such non-IFRS financial measures used by ACCENTRO are presented to enhance an understanding of ACCENTRO's results of operations, financial position or cash flows calculated in accordance with IFRS, but not to replace such financial information. A number of these non-IFRS financial measures are also commonly used by securities analysts, credit rating agencies and investors to evaluate and compare the periodic and future operating performance and value of other companies with which ACCENTRO competes. These non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered in isolation as a measure of ACCENTRO's profitability or liquidity, and should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income and the other income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with IFRS. In particular, there are material limitations associated with the use of non-IFRS financial measures, including the limitations inherent in determination of each of the relevant adjustments. The non-IFRS financial measures used by ACCENTRO may differ from, and not be comparable to, similarly-titled measures used by other companies. Certain numerical data, financial information and market data (including percentages) in this document have been rounded according to established commercial standards. Furthermore, in tables and charts, these rounded figures may not add up exactly to the totals contained in the respective tables and charts. Accordingly, neither ACCENTRO nor any of its directors, officers, employees or advisors, nor any other person makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to, and accordingly no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy or completeness of the information contained in the document or of the views given or implied. Neither ACCENTRO nor any of its respective directors, officers, employees or advisors nor any other person shall have any liability whatsoever for any errors or omissions or any loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of this information or its contents or otherwise arising in connection there-with. It should be noted that certain financial information relating to ACCENTRO contained in this document has not been audited and in some cases is based on management information and estimates. This document is intended to provide a general overview of ACCENTRO' business and does not purport to include all aspects and details regarding ACCENTRO. This document is furnished solely for your information, should not be treated as giving investment advice and may not be printed or otherwise copied or distributed. Subject to limited exceptions described below, the information contained in this document is not to be viewed from nor for publication or distribution in nor taken or transmitted into the United States of America ("United States"), Australia, Canada or Japan and does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in any of these jurisdictions. Any securities offered by ACCENTRO have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States, except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state or local securities laws. This document does not contain or constitute an offer of, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for, securities to any person or in any jurisdiction to whom or in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. The information contained in this document may not be distributed outside the Federal Republic of Germany, specifically not in the United States of America, to US persons (as defined in Regulation S under the United States Securities Act of 1933) or to publications with a general circulation in the United States, unless such distribution outside the Federal Republic of Germany is prescribed by mandatory provisions of applicable law. Any violation of these restrictions may constitute a breach of the securities laws of certain countries, in particular those of the United States of America. Securities of ACCENTRO are not publicly offered for sale outside the Federal Republic of Germany. By receiving this document, you agree to be bound by the foregoing limitations. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws. This document does not constitute investment, legal, accounting, regulatory, taxation or other advice. © ACCENTRO AG ACCENTRO AG | www.accentro.ag 15 ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE AG Investor Relations Kantstrasse 44/45 D-10625 Berlin Phone: +49 (0)30 887 181 - 272 Fax: +49 (0)30 887 181 11 ir@accentro.ag www.accentro.ag © ACCENTRO AG ACCENTRO AG | www.accentro.ag 16 Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Accentro Real Estate AG published this content on 26 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2021 16:33:05 UTC

© Publicnow 2021 All news about ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE AG 11:34a ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE : Company Presentation January 2021 PU 01/12 ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE : Warburg Increases Target Price for ACCENTRO Shares To EUR.. PU 01/12 ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE : Warburg Increases Target Price for ACCENTRO Shares to EUR.. EQ 2020 ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE : Acquires Property Manager of 18,500 Flats PU 2020 PRESS RELEASE : ACCENTRO Acquires Property Manager of 18,500 Flats DJ 2020 ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE : Acquires Property Manager of 18,500 Flats EQ 2020 DGAP-ADHOC : ACCENTRO Acquires Property Manager of 18,500 Flats DJ 2020 ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE : Sells 189 Units in Bayre PU 2020 ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE : Sells 189 Units in Bayreuth EQ 2020 ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE : Sells Property Portfolio in Leipzig EQ