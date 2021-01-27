ACCENTRO Real Estate : Company Presentation January 2021

Diversification towards property management and service business
Besides keeping its market leadership in housing privatisation, ACCENTRO is developing into a residential investor, landlord and service provider
Planning further expansion of the real estate portfolio and leveraging the value through dedicated property management
With last year's acquisition of ~3,500 units the portfolio already more than doubled to ~5,000 units
A growing portfolio will not only increase rental income but also provide ACCENTRO with even more flexibility doing block or individual sales
Besides maintaining its strong footprint in Berlin, the company will continue to grow its portfolio in attractive metro regions in Germany
The recent acquisition of DIM Holding AG ("Deutsche Immobilien Management"), one of Germany's leading property managers with EUR 2.8bn AuM, has significantly strengthened ACCENTRO's property management
Ongoing expansion of the service business by leveraging the existing service offer to real estate companies through the growing customer base and sophisticated property management of DIM
The diversification of the business model, in terms of content and region, will further improve the risk return profile of ACCENTRO
Development of a profitable portfolio of high-quality assets
Key Figures
FY 2016
FY 2017
FY 2018
FY 2019
Privatisation Portfolio
Units
2,422
2,885
2,181
2,296(1)
Real estate value (€m, at cost)
216.1
302.2
343.9
474.6(1)
Apartments sold(2) (units)
976
992
940(3)
830
Apartments sourced(2) (units)
1,470
1,289
866
812
Gross margin of sales
45.1%
33.6%
27.6%
30.0%
Key Financials
Revenues (€m)
125.1
147.3
163.2(3)
143.3
Annual rental income, (€m)
7.9
8.7
8.5
10.6(1)
EBIT (€m)
33.9
36.4
32.9
39.8
Interest coverage ratio(4)
3.8
4.1
3.7
5.4
LTV(5)
33.1%
32.8%
38.8%
43.1%
Berlin
Leipzig
(1) Including Investment properties and Owner-occupied properties (2) Transactions closed in corresponding year (3) Excluding 675 units & €42.4m from deconsolidation of project Gehrensee (4) Adj. EBITDA/ net interest expenses (5) Net financial debt/ adj. total asset value
This document is not a securities prospectus, and the information contained therein does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, securities of ACCENTRO in the Federal Republic of Germany or in any other country, specifically not if such an offer or solicitation is prohibited or not approved.
This document was prepared exclusively by ACCENTRO Real Estate AG "ACCENTRO") solely for informational purposes and has not been independently verified and no representation or warranty, express or
implied, is made or given by or on behalf of ACCENTRO. Nothing in this document is, or should be relied upon as, a promise or representation as to the future.
This document contains forward-looking statements based on current estimates and assumptions made by the senior management of ACCENTRO. Forward-looking statements are characterised by the use of words such as "expect," "intend," "plan," "predict," "assume," "believe," "estimate," "anticipate" and similar forward-looking phrases. Such statements are not to be understood as guarantee that predictions of this sort will prove to be correct. In particular, any statements on acquisitions presuppose the actual signing of the necessary contracts or the successful procurement of the necessary equity and debt capital. The future development and actual results achieved by ACCENTRO and its affiliates are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, and may therefore differ materially from these forward-looking statements. Many of these factors are beyond ACCENTRO's control and cannot be accurately appraised in advance, including the future economic environment or the actions of competitors and other market players. ACCENTRO does not intend to update its forward-looking statements. Neither ACCENTRO nor any of its respective directors, officers, employees, advisors, or any other person is under any obligation to update or revise any forward- looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak of the date of this document. Statements contained in this document regarding past trends or events should not be taken as a representation that such trends or events will continue in the future. No obligation is assumed to update any forward-looking statements.
This document contains certain financial measures (including forward-looking measures) that are not calculated in accordance with IFRS and are therefore considered "non-IFRS financial measures". Such non-IFRS financial measures used by ACCENTRO are presented to enhance an understanding of ACCENTRO's results of operations, financial position or cash flows calculated in accordance with IFRS, but not to replace such financial information. A number of these non-IFRS financial measures are also commonly used by securities analysts, credit rating agencies and investors to evaluate and compare the periodic and future operating performance and value of other companies with which ACCENTRO competes. These non-IFRS financial measures should not be considered in isolation as a measure of ACCENTRO's profitability or liquidity, and should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, net income and the other income or cash flow data prepared in accordance with IFRS. In particular, there are material limitations associated with the use of non-IFRS financial measures, including the limitations inherent in determination of each of the relevant adjustments. The non-IFRS financial measures used by ACCENTRO may differ from, and not be comparable to, similarly-titled measures used by other companies. Certain numerical data, financial information and market data (including percentages) in this document have been rounded according to established commercial standards. Furthermore, in tables and charts, these rounded figures may not add up exactly to the totals contained in the respective tables and charts.
Accordingly, neither ACCENTRO nor any of its directors, officers, employees or advisors, nor any other person makes any representation or warranty, express or implied, as to, and accordingly no reliance should be placed on, the fairness, accuracy or completeness of the information contained in the document or of the views given or implied. Neither ACCENTRO nor any of its respective directors, officers, employees or advisors nor any other person shall have any liability whatsoever for any errors or omissions or any loss howsoever arising, directly or indirectly, from any use of this information or its contents or otherwise arising in connection there-with. It should be noted that certain financial information relating to ACCENTRO contained in this document has not been audited and in some cases is based on management information and estimates.
This document is intended to provide a general overview of ACCENTRO' business and does not purport to include all aspects and details regarding ACCENTRO. This document is furnished solely for your information, should not be treated as giving investment advice and may not be printed or otherwise copied or distributed. Subject to limited exceptions described below, the information contained in this document is not to be viewed from nor for publication or distribution in nor taken or transmitted into the United States of America ("United States"), Australia, Canada or Japan and does not constitute an offer of securities for sale in any of these jurisdictions. Any securities offered by ACCENTRO have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act"), or the securities laws of any state or other jurisdiction of the United States and such securities may not be offered or sold within the United States, except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state or local securities laws. This document does not contain or constitute an offer of, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for, securities to any person or in any jurisdiction to whom or in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful.
The information contained in this document may not be distributed outside the Federal Republic of Germany, specifically not in the United States of America, to US persons (as defined in Regulation S under the United States Securities Act of 1933) or to publications with a general circulation in the United States, unless such distribution outside the Federal Republic of Germany is prescribed by mandatory provisions of applicable law. Any violation of these restrictions may constitute a breach of the securities laws of certain countries, in particular those of the United States of America. Securities of ACCENTRO are not publicly offered for sale outside the Federal Republic of Germany.
By receiving this document, you agree to be bound by the foregoing limitations. Any failure to comply with these restrictions may constitute a violation of applicable securities laws. This document does not constitute investment, legal, accounting, regulatory, taxation or other advice.
Accentro Real Estate AG published this content on 26 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 January 2021 16:33:05 UTC