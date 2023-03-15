ACCENTRO Real Estate : SUSF
Notice
Date and time of the publication / communication
2023-03-15T07:34:44Z
Action type
Lifting of a suspension
Reasons for the action
Request by the company
Effective from
2023-03-15T07:34:44Z
Effective to
Ongoing
True
Trading venue(s)
EMTF
Issuer name
ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE AG
Issuer
391200VKLY50XNAFCM46
Instrument identifier
DE000A254YS5
Instrument full name
AccentroRE 5,625% 13/02/2026
Related derivatives
Other related instruments
Comments
Debt restructuring completed
Disclaimer
Accentro Real Estate AG published this content on 15 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2023 07:39:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE AG
Sales 2022
170 M
183 M
183 M
Net income 2022
-9,38 M
-10,1 M
-10,1 M
Net Debt 2022
465 M
498 M
498 M
P/E ratio 2022
-5,85x
Yield 2022
-
Capitalization
55,5 M
59,5 M
59,5 M
EV / Sales 2022
3,05x
EV / Sales 2023
2,94x
Nbr of Employees
123
Free-Float
12,1%
Chart ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE AG
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Technical analysis trends ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE AG
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bearish Bearish Bearish
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
6
Last Close Price
1,71 €
Average target price
6,19 €
Spread / Average Target
262%
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.