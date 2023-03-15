Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. ACCENTRO Real Estate AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A4Y   DE000A0KFKB3

ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE AG

(A4Y)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:02:27 2023-03-15 am EDT
1.715 EUR   +0.29%
03:40aAccentro Real Estate : Susf
PU
03/10Investors support refinancing transaction and pave way for further success course
EQ
03/03Refinancing of the 2020/2023 and the 2021/2026 bonds successfully completed
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ACCENTRO Real Estate : SUSF

03/15/2023 | 03:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Notice

Date and time of the publication / communication

2023-03-15T07:34:44Z

Action type

Lifting of a suspension

Reasons for the action

Request by the company

Effective from

2023-03-15T07:34:44Z

Effective to

Ongoing

True

Trading venue(s)

EMTF

Issuer name

ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE AG

Issuer

391200VKLY50XNAFCM46

Instrument identifier

DE000A254YS5

Instrument full name

AccentroRE 5,625% 13/02/2026

Related derivatives

Other related instruments

Comments

Debt restructuring completed

Disclaimer

Accentro Real Estate AG published this content on 15 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2023 07:39:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE AG
03:40aAccentro Real Estate : Susf
PU
03/10Investors support refinancing transaction and pave way for further success course
EQ
03/03Refinancing of the 2020/2023 and the 2021/2026 bonds successfully completed
EQ
02/28Update on the Refinancing Process of 2020/2023 Bond and 2021/2026 Bond
EQ
02/10ACCENTRO is progressing well and provides update on status of refinancing process
EQ
01/11Accentro Receives Approval to Refinance EUR250 Million of Bonds
MT
01/11Accentro Real Estate : Bondholders Meeting overwhelmingly supports ACCENTRO's long-term re..
PU
01/11Bondholders Meeting overwhelmingly supports ACCENTRO's long-term refinancing concept
EQ
01/10Approval by the bondholders of ACCENTRO Real Estate AG's 2020/2023 bond to the refinanc..
EQ
2022Signing of the amendment agreement for the refinancing of the bond 2021/2026
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 170 M 183 M 183 M
Net income 2022 -9,38 M -10,1 M -10,1 M
Net Debt 2022 465 M 498 M 498 M
P/E ratio 2022 -5,85x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 55,5 M 59,5 M 59,5 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,05x
EV / Sales 2023 2,94x
Nbr of Employees 123
Free-Float 12,1%
Chart ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE AG
Duration : Period :
ACCENTRO Real Estate AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 1,71 €
Average target price 6,19 €
Spread / Average Target 262%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lars Schriewer Chief Executive Officer
Axel Horst Harloff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Carsten Wolff Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Natig R. Ganiyev Member-Supervisory Board
Thomas Eisenlohr Investor Relations Contact
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE AG-22.97%59
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-13.46%25 839
VONOVIA SE-8.49%17 235
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE5.81%8 796
VINGROUP-1.49%8 381
VINHOMES-6.77%8 258