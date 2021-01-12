Log in
ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE AG

(A4Y)
ACCENTRO Real Estate : Warburg Increases Target Price for ACCENTRO Shares to EUR 14.75 - 'BUY' Recommendation Confirmed

01/12/2021 | 02:31am EST
DGAP-Media / 12.01.2021 / 08:30

PRESS RELEASE

Warburg Increases Target Price for ACCENTRO Shares to EUR 14.75 - "BUY" Recommendation Confirmed

Berlin, 12 January 2021 - Warburg Research has increased its target price for shares of ACCENTRO Real Estate AG (ISIN DE000A0KFKB3) to EUR 14.75 and confirmed its "Buy" recommendation. Warburg's analysts also raised their revenue and earnings forecasts for 2021 and 2022, citing ACCENTRO's growth as a result of the acquisition of DIM Holding AG ("Deutsche Immobilien Management"). According to Warburg, the acquisition of one of Germany's leading real estate managers represents another major milestone in ACCENTRO's business development and allows the company to expand its business activities to complement its successful regional diversification, which has included the recent addition of 2,800 units to its real estate portfolio in Leipzig, Halle and Gera. The analysts at Warburg also highlighted ACCENTRO's evolution into a residential investor and portfolio holder in addition to its current core business of privatisation. The diversification of the business model, the analysts observed, reduces ACCENTRO's dependence on property sales and increases the visibility of the revenue stream, further stabilising the top line.

The Warburg Research update can be accessed in the Investor Relations section of the ACCENTRO website: www.accentro.ag.


About ACCENTRO Real Estate AG

ACCENTRO Real Estate AG is Germany's market leader in housing privatisations. In addition to its home market of Berlin, the company focuses on auspicious metro regions such as Hamburg, Rhine-Ruhr and Leipzig. In its Privatisation business unit, ACCENTRO retails condominiums from its proprietary portfolio to owner-occupiers and buy-to-let investors or-bundled into portfolios-to institutional investors. In its Services & Ventures business unit, ACCENTRO sells apartments on behalf of investors and property developers-including through equity investments in its own right within the framework of joint ventures. ACCENTRO Real Estate AG is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (German securities code number WKN: A0KFKB, ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3). www.accentro.ag


Investor relations contact:

Thomas Eisenlohr
ACCENTRO Real Estate AG
Kantstraße 44/45
10625 Berlin
E-mail: eisenlohr@accentro.de
Tel. +49 (0)30 - 88 71 81 272


Press and public relations contact:

Karl-Philipp Jann
PB3C GmbH
Rankestraße 17
10789 Berlin
E-mail: jann@pb3c.com
Tel. +49 (0)30 - 72 62 76 1612



End of Media Release

Issuer: Accentro Real Estate AG
Key word(s): Real estate

12.01.2021 Dissemination of a Press Release, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Accentro Real Estate AG
Kantstr. 44/45
10625 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 11
E-mail: info@accentro.ag
Internet: www.accentro.ag
ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3
WKN: A0KFKB
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1159914

 
End of News DGAP Media

1159914  12.01.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1159914&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Financials
Sales 2020 156 M 189 M 189 M
Net income 2020 13,4 M 16,3 M 16,3 M
Net Debt 2020 392 M 477 M 477 M
P/E ratio 2020 20,8x
Yield 2020 0,64%
Capitalization 279 M 339 M 339 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,32x
EV / Sales 2021 3,61x
Nbr of Employees 78
Free-Float 12,1%
Chart ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE AG
Duration : Period :
ACCENTRO Real Estate AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 11,37 €
Last Close Price 8,60 €
Spread / Highest target 71,5%
Spread / Average Target 32,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,98%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lars Schriewer Chief Executive Officer
Axel Horst Harloff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Hans-Peter Kneip Chief Financial Officer
Dirk Hoffmann Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Natig R. Ganiyev Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE AG-3.37%339
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.3.76%50 647
VONOVIA SE-3.78%39 929
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-0.67%24 478
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-4.14%17 711
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-0.30%15 867
