ACCENTRO Real Estate : Interim report for the first quarter 2021

Dear Shareholders,

Dear Ladies and Gentlemen,

The year got off to a brisk start for ACCENTRO. The volume of notarised property sales in the individual privatisation segment doubled year on year during the first quarter. Overall, 135 units in a total value of EUR 51.4 million were sold. The month of March actually achieved a new high-water mark in our Company's history.

At the same time, the volume of notarised property sales that are still awaiting their transfers of benefits and burdens continued to grow during the first quarter. It now adds up to EUR 50.7 million. The resurgence is the result of permanently strong marketing activities on the part of ACCENTRO during the past months. But it also shows that the COVID-19 pandemic keeps causing delays in the transfer of benefits and burdens.

The already secured sales, together with our existing sales pipeline in a volume of approximately half a billion euros, serve as mainstays of our growth trajectory. The pipeline assets held for sale, by the way,