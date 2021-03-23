Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  ACCENTRO Real Estate AG    A4Y   DE000A0KFKB3

ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE AG

(A4Y)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ACCENTRO Real Estate : Successfully Places Corporate Bond over EUR 100 Million

03/23/2021 | 01:02am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-News: Accentro Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Issue of Debt/Real Estate
ACCENTRO Successfully Places Corporate Bond over EUR 100 Million

23.03.2021 / 06:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS RELEASE

ACCENTRO Successfully Places Corporate Bond over EUR 100 Million

Berlin, 23 March 2021 - ACCENTRO Real Estate AG (ISIN DE000A0KFKB3), an investor in residential real estate and Germany's leading housing privatisation company, successfully completed the placement of another corporate bond. The unsecured bond in a nominal value of EUR 100 million was fully subscribed by a major pension fund. It has a five-year maturity through 23 March 2026 and will bear 4.125 % interest per year.

The net issue proceeds of the new bond are to be used to support the further growth of ACCENTRO, to refinance the acquisitions made last year, and for general corporate purposes.

"We are very glad to see such a renowned investor show this high level of confidence in our company and our future prospects," said Lars Schriewer, CEO of ACCENTRO.

Hans-Peter Kneip, CFO of ACCENTRO, added: "The successful placement of the bond reflects the positive reputation that our company has earned on the capital market in recent years. We will use the additional financial leeway to keep pursuing our growth trajectory."

HSBC acted as sole bookrunner for the transaction.

The corporate bond will be admitted to trading in the open market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A3H3D51). For additional key figures on the bond, please see the tab "Investor Relations" on the homepage of ACCENTRO.


About ACCENTRO Real Estate AG

ACCENTRO Real Estate AG is Germany's market leader in housing privatisations. In addition to its home market of Berlin, the company focuses on auspicious metro regions such as Hamburg, Rhine-Ruhr and Leipzig. In its Privatisation business unit, ACCENTRO retails condominiums from its proprietary portfolio to owner-occupiers and buy-to-let investors or-bundled into portfolios-to institutional investors. In its Services & Ventures business unit, ACCENTRO sells apartments on behalf of investors and property developers-including through equity investments in its own right within the framework of joint ventures. ACCENTRO Real Estate AG is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (German securities code number WKN: A0KFKB, ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3). www.accentro.ag


Investor Relations Contact:

Thomas Eisenlohr
ACCENTRO Real Estate AG
Kantstrasse 44/45
D-10625 Berlin
E-mail: eisenlohr@accentro.de
Tel. +49 (0)30 - 88 71 81 272


Press and Public Relations Contact:

Karl-Philipp Jann
PB3C GmbH
Rankestrasse 17
D-10789 Berlin
E-mail: jann@pb3c.com
Tel. +49 (0)30 - 72 62 76 1612


23.03.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Accentro Real Estate AG
Kantstr. 44/45
10625 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 11
E-mail: info@accentro.ag
Internet: www.accentro.ag
ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3
WKN: A0KFKB
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1177363

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1177363  23.03.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1177363&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE AG
01:02aACCENTRO REAL ESTATE  : Successfully Places Corporate Bond over EUR 100 Million
EQ
01:02aPRESS RELEASE  : ACCENTRO Successfully Places Corporate Bond over EUR 100 Millio..
DJ
03/19PRESS RELEASE  : Accentro Real Estate AG: Financial Calendar Update for First Ha..
DJ
03/19ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE AG : Financial Calendar Update for First Half-Year 2021
EQ
01/27ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE  : Company Presentation January 2021
PU
01/12ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE  : Warburg Increases Target Price for ACCENTRO Shares To EU..
PU
01/12ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE  : Warburg Increases Target Price for ACCENTRO Shares to EU..
EQ
2020ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE  : Acquires Property Manager of 18,500 Flats
PU
2020PRESS RELEASE  : ACCENTRO Acquires Property Manager of 18,500 Flats
DJ
2020ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE  : Acquires Property Manager of 18,500 Flats
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 156 M 186 M 186 M
Net income 2020 13,4 M 16,0 M 16,0 M
Net Debt 2020 392 M 468 M 468 M
P/E ratio 2020 19,1x
Yield 2020 0,70%
Capitalization 256 M 306 M 306 M
EV / Sales 2020 4,17x
EV / Sales 2021 3,44x
Nbr of Employees 78
Free-Float 12,1%
Chart ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE AG
Duration : Period :
ACCENTRO Real Estate AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 7
Average target price 11,61 €
Last Close Price 7,90 €
Spread / Highest target 89,9%
Spread / Average Target 47,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lars Schriewer Chief Executive Officer
Hans-Peter Kneip Chief Financial Officer
Axel Horst Harloff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Dirk Hoffmann Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Natig R. Ganiyev Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE AG-11.24%304
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.10.21%54 722
VONOVIA SE-6.79%36 695
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP0.94%25 409
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-7.81%15 978
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-4.51%14 905
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ