ACCENTRO Real Estate : Successfully Places Corporate Bond over EUR 100 Million

PRESS RELEASE

ACCENTRO Successfully Places Corporate Bond over EUR 100 Million

Berlin, 23 March 2021 - ACCENTRO Real Estate AG (ISIN DE000A0KFKB3), an investor in residential real estate and Germany's leading housing privatisation company, successfully completed the placement of another corporate bond. The unsecured bond in a nominal value of EUR 100 million was fully subscribed by a major pension fund. It has a five-year maturity through 23 March 2026 and will bear 4.125 % interest per year.

The net issue proceeds of the new bond are to be used to support the further growth of ACCENTRO, to refinance the acquisitions made last year, and for general corporate purposes.

"We are very glad to see such a renowned investor show this high level of confidence in our company and our future prospects," said Lars Schriewer, CEO of ACCENTRO.

Hans-Peter Kneip, CFO of ACCENTRO, added: "The successful placement of the bond reflects the positive reputation that our company has earned on the capital market in recent years. We will use the additional financial leeway to keep pursuing our growth trajectory."

HSBC acted as sole bookrunner for the transaction.

The corporate bond will be admitted to trading in the open market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A3H3D51). For additional key figures on the bond, please see the tab "Investor Relations" on the homepage of ACCENTRO.



About ACCENTRO Real Estate AG

ACCENTRO Real Estate AG is Germany's market leader in housing privatisations. In addition to its home market of Berlin, the company focuses on auspicious metro regions such as Hamburg, Rhine-Ruhr and Leipzig. In its Privatisation business unit, ACCENTRO retails condominiums from its proprietary portfolio to owner-occupiers and buy-to-let investors or-bundled into portfolios-to institutional investors. In its Services & Ventures business unit, ACCENTRO sells apartments on behalf of investors and property developers-including through equity investments in its own right within the framework of joint ventures. ACCENTRO Real Estate AG is listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (German securities code number WKN: A0KFKB, ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3). www.accentro.ag



