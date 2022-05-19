Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. ACCENTRO Real Estate AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A4Y   DE000A0KFKB3

ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE AG

(A4Y)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  05/18 11:36:08 am EDT
4.340 EUR   -1.81%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

ACCENTRO: Sales Volume Once Again at a High Level

05/19/2022 | 02:32am EDT
DGAP-News: Accentro Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Real Estate
ACCENTRO: Sales Volume Once Again at a High Level

19.05.2022 / 08:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ACCENTRO: Sales Volume Once Again at a High Level

  • Sales development in the first quarter 2022 in line with expectations
  • Notarised sales volume of EUR 27.3 million


Berlin, 19 May 2022 ? ACCENTRO Real Estate AG, residential real estate investor and Germany?s leading housing privatisation company, achieved the second-best result in the company's history in the first quarter of a financial year in terms of sales volume in the first quarter of 2022, despite the challenging market environment. The notarised sales volume, with 86 units sold, equalled EUR 27.3 million.

Notwithstanding the current market conditions, Lars Schriewer, CEO of ACCENTRO Real Estate AG, is confident for the full year 2022: ?Interest in residential real estate remains high. Despite the rising construction interest rates, we therefore managed to achieve the second-best first quarter in terms of sales volume. This means that our expectations were met. With our strong sales pipeline, which in the individual privatisation business alone comprised a sales volume of around EUR 330 million per end of March 2022, the increased rental portfolio as well as our service business and the partnership with ImmoScout24, our business model offers significant growth potential.?


About ACCENTRO Real Estate AG

ACCENTRO Real Estate AG is a residential property investor and Germany?s market leader in housing privatisations. Its real estate portfolio consisted of around 4,900 units as of 31 December 2021. In addition to Berlin, regional focal points include eastern German cities and conurbations, as well as the Rhine-Ruhr metro region. The business activity of ACCENTRO comprises three core divisions. This includes the tenant-oriented sale of apartments to private owner-occupiers and buy-to-let investors as well as the sale of property portfolios to institutional investors, the development and management of its own property portfolio and services for third parties. The shares of ACCENTRO Real Estate AG are listed on the Prime Standard segment of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (German securities code number WKN: A0KFKB, ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3). www.accentro.de


Investor Relations Contact:

Thomas Eisenlohr
ACCENTRO Real Estate AG
Kantstrasse 44/45
D-10625 Berlin
E-mail: eisenlohr@accentro.de
Tel. +49 (0)30 - 88 71 81 272


Press and Public Relations Contact:

Christian Dose
WMP EuroCom AG
Barckhausstrasse 1
D-60325 Frankfurt
E-mail: c.dose@wmp-ag.de
Tel. +49 (0)69 2475689491
Mobile: +49 173 6679900

 

 


19.05.2022 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Accentro Real Estate AG
Kantstr. 44/45
10625 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 11
E-mail: info@accentro.ag
Internet: www.accentro.ag
ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3
WKN: A0KFKB
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1356145

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1356145  19.05.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1356145&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 218 M 229 M 229 M
Net income 2022 15,2 M 16,0 M 16,0 M
Net Debt 2022 542 M 569 M 569 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,30x
Yield 2022 4,15%
Capitalization 141 M 148 M 148 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,13x
EV / Sales 2023 3,08x
Nbr of Employees 101
Free-Float 12,1%
Chart ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE AG
Duration : Period :
ACCENTRO Real Estate AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 4,34 €
Average target price 11,10 €
Spread / Average Target 156%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lars Schriewer Chief Executive Officer
Hans-Peter Kneip Chief Financial Officer
Axel Horst Harloff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Carsten Wolff Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Natig R. Ganiyev Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE AG-34.24%148
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-4.76%31 927
VONOVIA SE-31.22%27 509
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY-18.41%12 575
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-17.98%12 493
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-30.23%10 958