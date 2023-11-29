EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Accentro Real Estate AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Accentro Real Estate AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



29.11.2023 / 09:54 CET/CEST

Accentro Real Estate AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year



Language: German

Date of disclosure: November 30, 2023

Address: https://investors.accentro.de/news/finanzberichte



Language: English

Date of disclosure: November 30, 2023

Address: https://investors.accentro.de/en/news/financial-report



