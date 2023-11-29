EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: Accentro Real Estate AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Accentro Real Estate AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

29.11.2023 / 09:54 CET/CEST
Accentro Real Estate AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year

Language: German
Date of disclosure: November 30, 2023
Address: https://investors.accentro.de/news/finanzberichte

Language: English
Date of disclosure: November 30, 2023
Address: https://investors.accentro.de/en/news/financial-report

Language: English
Company: Accentro Real Estate AG
Kantstr. 44/45
10625 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.accentro.ag

 
1784479  29.11.2023 CET/CEST

