Accentro Real Estate AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons
11/18/2020 | 04:14am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
18.11.2020 / 10:12
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
|Title:
|First name:
|Hans-Peter
|Last name(s):
|Kneip
a) Position / status
|Position:
|Member of the managing body
b) Initial notification3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
|Type:
|Share
|ISIN:
|DE000A0KFKB3
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
|Price(s)
|Volume(s)
|9.00 EUR
|1500000.00 EUR
d) Aggregated information
|Price
|Aggregated volume
|not numberable
|not numberable
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Accentro Real Estate AG
|Kantstr. 44/45
|10625 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.accentro.ag
|Sales 2020
143 M
170 M
170 M
|Net income 2020
14,6 M
17,3 M
17,3 M
|Net Debt 2020
366 M
435 M
435 M
|P/E ratio 2020
|19,6x
|Yield 2020
|1,12%
|Capitalization
285 M
339 M
339 M
|EV / Sales 2020
|4,55x
|EV / Sales 2021
|3,43x
|Nbr of Employees
|78
|Free-Float
|12,1%
