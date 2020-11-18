Log in
ACCENTRO Real Estate AG

ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE AG

(A4Y)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Accentro Real Estate AG : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons

11/18/2020 | 04:14am EST


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.11.2020 / 10:12
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Hans-Peter
Last name(s): Kneip

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Accentro Real Estate AG

b) LEI
391200VKLY50XNAFCM46 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
9.00 EUR 1500000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
2020-11-16; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


18.11.2020 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Accentro Real Estate AG
Kantstr. 44/45
10625 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.accentro.ag

 
End of News DGAP News Service

63620  18.11.2020 


© EQS 2020
