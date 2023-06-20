Advanced search
1.950 EUR   +14.04%
03:37pSeparation from the Chairman of the Executive Board by mutual consent
EQ
06/15Accentro Housing Cost Report 2023 : German Residential Real Estate Offers Best Value Retention
PU
06/15Berlin, 15 June 2023 – Accentro Housing Cost Report 2023 : German Residential Real Estate Offers Best Value Retention
PU
Separation from the Chairman of the Executive Board by mutual consent

06/20/2023 | 03:37pm EDT
EQS-Ad-hoc: Accentro Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Personnel/Real Estate
Separation from the Chairman of the Executive Board by mutual consent

20-Jun-2023 / 21:35 CET/CEST

20-Jun-2023 / 21:35 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Separation from the Chairman of the Executive Board by mutual consent

Berlin, 20 June 2023 - In its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of Accentro Real Estate AG reached a mutual agreement with the CEO of the company, Mr Lars Schriewer, on an immediate termination of the contractual relationship. Mr Schriewer has resigned from his position with immediate effect for personal reasons. With immediate effect, the current General Counsel of the company, Mr Jörg Neuss, will be appointed as a member of the Executive Board and will become Chairman of the Executive Board. Mr Jörg Neuss will take over Mr Schriewer's area of responsibility.

 

Communicating person:

Thomas Eisenlohr, Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49 (0)30 887181272
eisenlohr@accentro.de

 

Berlin, 20 June 2023

The Management Board
ACCENTRO Real Estate AG
Kantstrasse 44/45
D-10625 Berlin

ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3 / DE000A3H3D51 / DE000A254YS5

Stock exchanges: Frankfurt Stock Exchange, regulated market (Prime Standard) / Luxembourg Stock Exchange



End of Inside Information

20-Jun-2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Accentro Real Estate AG
Kantstr. 44/45
10625 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 11
E-mail: info@accentro.ag
Internet: www.accentro.ag
ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3
WKN: A0KFKB
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1661355

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1661355  20-Jun-2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1661355&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
