06/20/2023 | 03:37pm EDT
Separation from the Chairman of the Executive Board by mutual consent
Berlin, 20 June 2023 - In its meeting today, the Supervisory Board of Accentro Real Estate AG reached a mutual agreement with the CEO of the company, Mr Lars Schriewer, on an immediate termination of the contractual relationship. Mr Schriewer has resigned from his position with immediate effect for personal reasons. With immediate effect, the current General Counsel of the company, Mr Jörg Neuss, will be appointed as a member of the Executive Board and will become Chairman of the Executive Board. Mr Jörg Neuss will take over Mr Schriewer's area of responsibility.
Thomas Eisenlohr, Head of Investor Relations
Berlin, 20 June 2023
