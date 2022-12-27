Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. ACCENTRO Real Estate AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    A4Y   DE000A0KFKB3

ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE AG

(A4Y)
  Report
Delayed Xetra  -  11:36 2022-12-27 am EST
2.160 EUR    0.00%
12:30pSigning of the amendment agreement for the refinancing of the bond 2021/2026
EQ
12/17ACCENTRO Real Estate AG Agrees on Comprehensive Refinancing Transaction with Bondholders
CI
12/16Accentro Real Estate : agrees on comprehensive Refinancing transaction with bondholders
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Signing of the amendment agreement for the refinancing of the bond 2021/2026

12/27/2022 | 12:30pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-Ad-hoc: Accentro Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Financing/Real Estate
Signing of the amendment agreement for the refinancing of the bond 2021/2026

27-Dec-2022 / 18:28 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Signing of the amendment agreement for the refinancing of the bond 2021/2026

Berlin, 27 December 2022 - ACCENTRO Real Estate AG and the sole bondholder of the 2021/2026 bond (volume: EUR 100 million) today concluded the amendment agreement for the adjustment of the bond terms and refinancing of the 2021/2026 bond on the terms already disclosed in their essentials on 16 December 2022.

 

Notifying Person:

Thomas Eisenlohr, Head of Investor Relations
Phone: +49 (0)30 887181272
eisenlohr@accentro.de

 

Berlin, 27 December 2022

The Management Board
ACCENTRO Real Estate AG
Kantstrasse 44/45
D-10625 Berlin

ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3 / DE000A3H3D51 / DE000A254YS5

Stock exchanges: Frankfurt Stock Exchange, regulated market (Prime Standard) / Luxembourg Stock Exchange

27-Dec-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Accentro Real Estate AG
Kantstr. 44/45
10625 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 0
Fax: +49 (0)30 - 887 181 - 11
E-mail: info@accentro.ag
Internet: www.accentro.ag
ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3
WKN: A0KFKB
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1522311

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1522311  27-Dec-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1522311&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE AG
12:30pSigning of the amendment agreement for the refinancing of the bond 2021/2026
EQ
12/17ACCENTRO Real Estate AG Agrees on Comprehensive Refinancing Transaction with Bondholder..
CI
12/16Accentro Real Estate : agrees on comprehensive Refinancing transaction with bondholders
PU
12/16ACCENTRO Real Estate AG agrees on comprehensive Refinancing transaction with bondholder..
EQ
12/16Agreement with group of bondholders of ACCENTRO Real Estate AG on lock-up agreement for..
EQ
12/02ACCENTRO Real Estate AG Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months ..
CI
11/30ACCENTRO Increases Revenues – but Revises 2022 Forecast due to Challenging Market..
EQ
11/29ACCENTRO Adjusts Forecast for the 2022 Financial Year
EQ
11/28Afr : Accentro Real Estate AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly re..
EQ
09/2915th Accentro Homeownership Report 2 : Record Revenues of EUR 43bn on Homeownership Market
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 207 M 220 M 220 M
Net income 2022 -9,32 M -9,90 M -9,90 M
Net Debt 2022 486 M 516 M 516 M
P/E ratio 2022 -7,45x
Yield 2022 6,48%
Capitalization 70,1 M 74,5 M 74,5 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,69x
EV / Sales 2023 2,59x
Nbr of Employees 123
Free-Float 12,1%
Chart ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE AG
Duration : Period :
ACCENTRO Real Estate AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 2,16 €
Average target price 8,65 €
Spread / Average Target 300%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lars Schriewer Chief Executive Officer
Axel Horst Harloff Chairman-Supervisory Board
Carsten Wolff Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Natig R. Ganiyev Member-Supervisory Board
Thomas Eisenlohr Investor Relations Contact
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACCENTRO REAL ESTATE AG-67.27%74
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-7.03%29 377
VONOVIA SE-54.99%18 467
VINHOMES-42.68%8 674
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-46.30%8 379
VINGROUP-44.37%8 319