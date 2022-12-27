EQS-Ad-hoc: Accentro Real Estate AG / Key word(s): Financing/Real Estate

Signing of the amendment agreement for the refinancing of the bond 2021/2026



27-Dec-2022 / 18:28 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Signing of the amendment agreement for the refinancing of the bond 2021/2026 Berlin, 27 December 2022 - ACCENTRO Real Estate AG and the sole bondholder of the 2021/2026 bond (volume: EUR 100 million) today concluded the amendment agreement for the adjustment of the bond terms and refinancing of the 2021/2026 bond on the terms already disclosed in their essentials on 16 December 2022. Notifying Person: Thomas Eisenlohr, Head of Investor Relations

Phone: +49 (0)30 887181272

eisenlohr@accentro.de Berlin, 27 December 2022 The Management Board

ACCENTRO Real Estate AG

Kantstrasse 44/45

D-10625 Berlin ISIN: DE000A0KFKB3 / DE000A3H3D51 / DE000A254YS5 Stock exchanges: Frankfurt Stock Exchange, regulated market (Prime Standard) / Luxembourg Stock Exchange

27-Dec-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com

