ACCENTURE

(ACN)
Accenture : Shares Fall as Revenue Falls Short of Wall Street Estimates

09/24/2020 | 01:41pm EDT

By Dave Sebastian

Accenture PLC shares fell about 6.6% to 215.34% after the company posted lower-than-expected revenue for the fiscal fourth quarter.

The company on Thursday posted revenue of $10.84 billion, down 2% from the year-ago period. Analysts polled by FactSet were looking for $10.93 billion.

Accenture took an investment gain that boosted its profit to $1.99 a share. Excluding those gains, adjusted earnings were $1.70 a share, down 2% from the year-ago period.

Write to Dave Sebastian at dave.sebastian@wsj.com

