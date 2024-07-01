Accenture: 10-year, $250 million contract with BLM

Accenture Federal Services announces that it has been awarded a $250 million contract by the U.S. Department of the Interior to help the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) develop and maintain a mission services IT platform.



The platform, called the Mission Services Platform (MSP), aims to modernize BLM operations by improving data quality, employee productivity and citizen service delivery.



Accenture will use its expertise in portal development, geospatial, case management, agile delivery and human-centered design to support this initiative.



The contract is for a period of ten years.



