Accenture: 10-year, $250 million contract with BLM
The platform, called the Mission Services Platform (MSP), aims to modernize BLM operations by improving data quality, employee productivity and citizen service delivery.
Accenture will use its expertise in portal development, geospatial, case management, agile delivery and human-centered design to support this initiative.
The contract is for a period of ten years.
