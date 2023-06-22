By Robb M. Stewart

Accenture logged a 13% rise in earnings for the latest quarter thanks to what the professional-services company said were solid bookings and revenue.

Accenture recorded third-quarter net income of $2.01 billion, or $3.15 a share, compared with $1.79 billion, or $2.79, a year earlier.

On an adjusted basis, per-share earnings for the three months to May 31 rose to $3.19, below the $3.01 mean estimate of analysts polled by FactSet.

Revenue for the quarter was 2.5% higher at $16.56 billion, beating the $16.49 billion expected.

The company said new bookings for the period were $17.25 billion, an increase of 2% in U.S. dollars and 4% in local currency terms.

