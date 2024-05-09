Accenture: $789 million, 10-year cyber contract with US Navy
' The role of cybersecurity in modern maritime military readiness has evolved and expanded. Network interconnectivity is essential to protect critical U.S. defense assets and sensitive military data,' noted Rick Driggers, Accenture Federal Services managing director and cyber practice leader.
Accenture Federal Services will support the U.S. Navy by giving Sharkcage the ability to synthesize critical cyber event data from its platforms and networks,' added Paul Ott, managing director of Accenture Federal Services.
