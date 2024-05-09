Accenture: $789 million, 10-year cyber contract with US Navy

May 09, 2024 at 10:03 am EDT Share

Accenture Federal Services has announced that it has won a ten-year, $789 million contract to help the US Navy conduct unified cybersecurity operations in the 'Sharkcage' environment, the Navy's shared set of systems built to protect a 'single, common and continuous' security perimeter.



' The role of cybersecurity in modern maritime military readiness has evolved and expanded. Network interconnectivity is essential to protect critical U.S. defense assets and sensitive military data,' noted Rick Driggers, Accenture Federal Services managing director and cyber practice leader.



Accenture Federal Services will support the U.S. Navy by giving Sharkcage the ability to synthesize critical cyber event data from its platforms and networks,' added Paul Ott, managing director of Accenture Federal Services.





Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.