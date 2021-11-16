Accenture Acquires Founders Intelligence to Help Corporate Executives Drive Growth from Innovation

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has acquired Founders Intelligence, an innovation strategy consulting firm that helps large corporations to create growth by using tools, techniques and insights from technology entrepreneurs and investors. The acquisition strengthens Accenture’s capabilities to help senior executives create and scale new business models and achieve sustainable value from innovation. Terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.

Founded in 2013, and headquartered in London, U.K., Founders Intelligence’s team of former start-up founders and strategy experts combine their entrepreneurial experience and commercial expertise with deep relationships with the technology start-up ecosystem. Leveraging this combination, Founders Intelligence has a track record of setting strategies and delivering growth for FTSE 100 companies and other global organisations. Their team of 35 professionals will join Accenture’s Innovation practice.

“Businesses have embraced new technologies to emerge stronger from the pandemic and are now laser focused on using innovation to drive growth,” said Lucy Cooper, Innovation Lead for Europe at Accenture. “With Founders Intelligence part of Accenture, together we can help our clients create the growth initiatives that have a lasting impact on their future. Founders Intelligence’s venture-inspired approach and deep insights have garnered respect among C-suite leaders and will enhance our network of innovators that deliver significant value for our clients.”

CEO and co-founder of Founders Intelligence, Rob Chapman, said, “Being part of Accenture will provide enormous opportunities for our people and clients as we combine our entrepreneur-led growth approach with Accenture’s global innovation ecosystem and delivery capabilities. Rob Haines and I built Founders Intelligence to empower our entrepreneurial talent to have impact at large corporates and we’re thrilled to be able to do this at even greater scale.”

Founders Intelligence is the latest acquisition Accenture has made to help clients harness innovation in Europe. Accenture also acquired experimentation-led innovation firm, ?WhatIf!, and digital ventures consultancy, Bow & Arrow, in 2019. Accenture was named a leader in The Forrester Wave™: Innovation Consulting Services, Q2 2021 report in June.

