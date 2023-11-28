Official ACCENTURE PLC press release

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has acquired Ocelot Consulting, a cloud consultancy specializing in full-stack development, data engineering, data science, and strategy and execution for cloud modernization. The addition of Ocelot Consulting expands Accenture’s Amazon Web Services (AWS) engineering skills in the Midwest to help clients in North America accelerate cloud transformation—including making cloud the data backbone of the enterprise and the engine for AI-driven business reinvention. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231127284541/en/

Accenture has acquired Ocelot Consulting, a cloud consultancy specializing in full-stack development, data engineering, data science, and strategy and execution for cloud modernization. (Graphic: Business Wire)

“Ocelot Consulting increases our talent base of multi-skilled engineers to help clients build a strong digital core—powered by cloud, data and AI—and to achieve new performance frontiers,” said Andy Tay, global lead of Accenture Cloud First. “Cloud is the place where most technology innovation is happening, and this acquisition is all about expanding our cloud engineering skills to help clients modernize their enterprise and accelerate business growth and innovation.”

Ocelot Consulting’s skilled engineers, with cloud certifications on multiple major cloud platforms, bring their experience in migrating enterprise applications and data for organizations in the utilities, financial services, agriculture and consumer goods industries to Accenture’s Cloud First practice. Combining Ocelot Consulting’s data engineering, data science and AI expertise with Accenture’s approach for using modern data platforms on cloud bolsters Accenture’s full-stack development capabilities, spanning design, user experience and system architecture to create valuable and sustainable solutions.

“For the past seven years, we have focused on sharing our transformational lessons learned in agility, cloud, security and development operations with other companies in the region,” said Tyler Robert, co-founder and president of Ocelot Consulting. “By joining Accenture, we can continue to grow our presence together regionally and nationwide.”

“The combined strength of Accenture and Ocelot Consulting will accelerate client growth in industries including utilities, banking, insurance, agriculture and consumer goods,” said Taliya King, office managing director—St. Louis, Accenture. “We welcome the Ocelot Consulting team to Accenture’s Midwest region where we will deliver highly specialized capabilities at scale and at speed.”

Founded in 2016 and based in St. Louis, MO, Ocelot Consulting’s team of approximately 100 technologists joins the Accenture AWS Business Group, that consists of more than 28,000 certified professionals holding over 35,000 AWS certifications, and is recognized by AWS with 27 competencies. Accenture AWS Business Group is part of Accenture Cloud First, Accenture’s industry-leading business group focused on redefining how organizations operate and create value by using cloud, data and AI for total enterprise reinvention.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company that helps the world’s leading businesses, governments and other organizations build their digital core, optimize their operations, accelerate revenue growth and enhance citizen services—creating tangible value at speed and scale. We are a talent- and innovation-led company with approximately 733,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries. Technology is at the core of change today, and we are one of the world’s leaders in helping drive that change, with strong ecosystem relationships. We combine our strength in technology and leadership in cloud, data and AI with unmatched industry experience, functional expertise and global delivery capability. We are uniquely able to deliver tangible outcomes because of our broad range of services, solutions and assets across Strategy & Consulting, Technology, Operations, Industry X and Song. These capabilities, together with our culture of shared success and commitment to creating 360° value, enable us to help our clients reinvent and build trusted, lasting relationships. We measure our success by the 360° value we create for our clients, each other, our shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “may,” “will,” “should,” “likely,” “anticipates,” “aspires,” “expects,” “intends,” “plans,” “projects,” “believes,” “estimates,” “positioned,” “outlook,” “goal,” “target” and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance nor promises that goals or targets will be met, and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that are difficult to predict and could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, without limitation, risks that: the transaction might not achieve the anticipated benefits for Accenture; Accenture’s results of operations have been, and may in the future be, adversely affected by volatile, negative or uncertain economic and political conditions and the effects of these conditions on the company’s clients’ businesses and levels of business activity; Accenture’s business depends on generating and maintaining client demand for the company’s services and solutions including through the adaptation and expansion of its services and solutions in response to ongoing changes in technology and offerings, and a significant reduction in such demand or an inability to respond to the evolving technological environment could materially affect the company’s results of operations; if Accenture is unable to match people and their skills with client demand around the world and attract and retain professionals with strong leadership skills, the company’s business, the utilization rate of the company’s professionals and the company’s results of operations may be materially adversely affected; Accenture faces legal, reputational and financial risks from any failure to protect client and/or company data from security incidents or cyberattacks; the markets in which Accenture operates are highly competitive, and Accenture might not be able to compete effectively; Accenture’s ability to attract and retain business and employees may depend on its reputation in the marketplace; if Accenture does not successfully manage and develop its relationships with key ecosystem partners or fails to anticipate and establish new alliances in new technologies, the company’s results of operations could be adversely affected; Accenture’s profitability could materially suffer if the company is unable to obtain favorable pricing for its services and solutions, if the company is unable to remain competitive, if its cost-management strategies are unsuccessful or if it experiences delivery inefficiencies or fail to satisfy certain agreed-upon targets or specific service levels; changes in Accenture’s level of taxes, as well as audits, investigations and tax proceedings, or changes in tax laws or in their interpretation or enforcement, could have a material adverse effect on the company’s effective tax rate, results of operations, cash flows and financial condition; Accenture’s results of operations could be materially adversely affected by fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; changes to accounting standards or in the estimates and assumptions Accenture makes in connection with the preparation of its consolidated financial statements could adversely affect its financial results; as a result of Accenture’s geographically diverse operations and strategy to continue to grow in key markets around the world, the company is more susceptible to certain risks; if Accenture is unable to manage the organizational challenges associated with its size, the company might be unable to achieve its business objectives; Accenture might not be successful at acquiring, investing in or integrating businesses, entering into joint ventures or divesting businesses; Accenture’s business could be materially adversely affected if the company incurs legal liability; Accenture’s global operations expose the company to numerous and sometimes conflicting legal and regulatory requirements; Accenture’s work with government clients exposes the company to additional risks inherent in the government contracting environment; if Accenture is unable to protect or enforce its intellectual property rights or if Accenture’s services or solutions infringe upon the intellectual property rights of others or the company loses its ability to utilize the intellectual property of others, its business could be adversely affected; Accenture may be subject to criticism and negative publicity related to its incorporation in Ireland; as well as the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed under the “Risk Factors” heading in Accenture plc’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements in this news release speak only as of the date they were made, and Accenture undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made in this news release or to conform such statements to actual results or changes in Accenture’s expectations.

Copyright © 2023 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are trademarks of Accenture.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20231127284541/en/