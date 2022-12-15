Advanced search
    ACN   IE00B4BNMY34

ACCENTURE PLC

(ACN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  03:21 2022-12-15 pm EST
280.88 USD   -3.63%
02:30pAccenture Advances AI Research as Inaugural Member of Corporate Affiliate Program at Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence
BU
10:09aAccenture Unit Makes 'Strategic' Investment in Mobeus
MT
09:00aGreater Access to Emerging Technologies to Foster Next Era in Creativity, Community and Data Privacy, Forecasts Accenture Life Trends 2023 Report
BU
Accenture Advances AI Research as Inaugural Member of Corporate Affiliate Program at Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence

12/15/2022 | 02:30pm EST
Accenture (NYSE: ACN) today announced its membership in the Corporate Affiliate Program of the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence (HAI), an organization dedicated to guiding and building the future of artificial intelligence (AI).

Accenture today announced its membership in the Corporate Affiliate Program of the Stanford Institute for Human-Centered Artificial Intelligence (HAI), an organization dedicated to guiding and building the future of artificial intelligence (AI). (Photo: Business Wire)

“Serving as an inaugural member of the Stanford HAI Corporate Affiliate Program amplifies our commitment to human-centric responsible AI that aligns with our value system and helps to achieve business and societal outcomes,” said Lan Guan, global lead of Cloud First Data & AI at Accenture. “Our collaboration with Stanford HAI is key because it enables Accenture to stay abreast on the latest AI research. Specifically, we can continue to move beyond defining AI principles and to put those principles into practice.”

In the first year of the program, Accenture will support a number of faculty research programs around AI safety and AI trust. In addition, Accenture will engage with graduate students who will conduct responsible AI-focused research in January 2023 at the start of Stanford’s winter term.

“HAI is excited to welcome Accenture to the HAI Corporate Affiliate Program as our inaugural member. I’m particularly looking forward to seeing the fruit of the AI research projects envisioned, and engaging Accenture’s ecosystem in HAI’s critical mission relating to education and human-centered AI,” said Fei-Fei Li, co-director, Stanford Institute for Human-Centered AI and Sequoia Professor of Computer Science, Stanford University.

About the Corporate Affiliate Program

The HAI Corporate Affiliate Program provides the opportunity for member companies to interact with Stanford faculty and students, as well as other corporate members, coordinated by HAI’s dedicated corporate membership team. Relationships between companies, faculty, and graduate students provide all constituents with valuable insights on opportunities, problems, and solutions at the intersections of AI research, policy, and education with industry.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Technology and Operations services and Accenture Song — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 721,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

Copyright © 2022 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are trademarks of Accenture.
This content is provided for general information purposes and is not intended to be used in place of consultation with our professional advisors. This document refers to marks owned by third parties. All such third-party marks are the property of their respective owners. No sponsorship, endorsement or approval of this content by the owners of such marks is intended, expressed or implied.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 64 246 M - -
Net income 2023 7 283 M - -
Net cash 2023 8 544 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 25,6x
Yield 2023 1,45%
Capitalization 184 B 184 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,72x
EV / Sales 2024 2,50x
Nbr of Employees 721 000
Free-Float 95,0%
Chart ACCENTURE PLC
Accenture plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends ACCENTURE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 291,45 $
Average target price 310,47 $
Spread / Average Target 6,53%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Julie Spellman Sweet Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
KC McClure Chief Financial Officer
Paul R. Daugherty Group Chief Executive Officer-Technology Division
Penelope Prett Chief Information Officer
Manish Sharma Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACCENTURE PLC-29.69%183 538
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-9.98%149 269
INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORPORATION12.12%135 492
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.6.33%107 888
INFOSYS LIMITED-16.33%80 197
SNOWFLAKE INC.-55.55%47 983