By Adriano Marchese

Accenture said Wednesday that it has agreed to buy Italy-based network services company Fibermind, expanding its European footprint, for an undisclosed amount.

The professional services company said that the acquisition will strengthen its expertise in the telecommunications network-engineering services space.

The addition is expected to boost its growth in what it considers a strategic sector for Italy. Accenture added that the acquisition complemented previous additions in Europe, including Arca, AFD.TECH and umlaut, with the aim of building the company's infrastructure engineering scale and capability for 5G and fiber in the region.

"The synergies with Fibermind will allow us to create a center of excellence in engineering services where technology and data enhance and amplify human skills and knowledge," said Italy operations leader Roberto Pagella.

Write to Adriano Marchese at adriano.marchese@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-19-24 0641ET