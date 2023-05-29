Accenture Announces Intent to Acquire Green Domus to Expand Sustainability Services Capabilities

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has announced its intent to acquire Green Domus Desenvolvimento Sustentável LTDA, a leading Brazil-based sustainability consultancy with experience helping clients design and implement a range of sustainability services with a focus on measurable decarbonization strategies. Green Domus will join Accenture to further enhance its Sustainability Services team. Financial terms of the transaction are not being disclosed.

With only 7% of global companies on track to meet their net zero targets by 2050, clients across industries are seeking new and improved ways to accelerate their net zero transitions. Green Domus will bring clients solutions to embed carbon data and insights into their decision-making through deep knowledge of sustainability frameworks such as Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), voluntary carbon credits and emerging regulatory schemes such as the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM) which recently launched in the EU.

“Green Domus’ approach to measuring carbon emissions data and Accenture’s suite of advanced sustainability services, such as our net zero transition solutions, will support our clients in building resilient futures,” said Matthew Govier, Latin America Sustainability Services lead for Accenture. “These services will continue to transform industries and build a path forward for unlocking growth and adopting more sustainable business models.”

Founded in 2005, Green Domus is headquartered in Brazil. Its decarbonization strategy expertise, with two decades of industry experience, has enhanced its carbon measurement and net zero transition capabilities across diverse industries, such as natural resources, agriculture, consumer goods and retail. Green Domus has been able to deliver customized mitigation plans based on feasible reduction targets that can also reduce clients’ costs. Their support spans product lifecycle assessments, materiality assessments, sustainability measurement and performance and sectoral analytics projects.

“Accenture’s scale and focus on sustainability will be critical to helping our clients address the disruption affecting our communities and planet,” said Felipe Bottini CEO of Green Domus. “Businesses are anticipating the impacts of this disruption along with increased regulatory compliance. By joining Accenture, we will use the latest technologies to collaboratively accelerate our ability to embed sustainability into long-lasting solutions that address global challenges such as decarbonization.”

Green Domus is Accenture’s latest sustainability-focused acquisition, which comes in addition to the company’s significant expansion of its global capabilities through investing in its people and recruiting top talent. Accenture continues to place ever-greater emphasis on creating sustainable value and impact for clients by expanding its capabilities in sustainability strategy, net zero transitions, and responsible value-chain transformations. Other recent sustainability services acquisitions include Avieco, Carbon Intelligence, Greenfish, akzente, and Zestgroup.

Completion of the acquisition is subject to customary closing conditions.

