    ACN   IE00B4BNMY34

ACCENTURE PLC

(ACN)
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:01 2023-05-04 pm EDT
266.50 USD   -3.15%
05/04Accenture Announces Leadership Appointments in India
BU
05/04Accenture and Cervest Collaborate to Bring Innovative Solutions to Clients Seeking Resilience Amid Increased Climate Risk
BU
05/03Analysis-From tea to ketchup, some shelves lie empty as retailers struggle to predict demand
RE
Accenture Announces Leadership Appointments in India

05/04/2023 | 11:05pm EDT
Rekha M. Menon to Retire Following a Remarkable 20-Year Career

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has announced new appointments to its leadership team in India. Ajay Vij has been appointed to the newly created role of Country Managing Director, and Sandeep Dutta takes over as the lead for its India Market Unit. The company also announced that Rekha M. Menon, Senior Managing Director and Chairperson for Accenture in India, will retire as of June 30.

The primary responsibilities of the Chairperson will now be undertaken by the new appointees. As country managing director, Ajay Vij will expand his current responsibilities as the Corporate Services & Sustainability lead for India to provide overall leadership and drive coordinated decision-making for key company priorities. Sandeep Dutta, the India Sales Lead will now lead Accenture’s India Market Unit, serving as our India business lead responsible for driving business and operations in the domestic market, focusing on growth, market differentiation, and clients. In an expansion of this role, Dutta will now also be responsible for working with the local business communities and representing Accenture with local industry and trade bodies.

During her 20-year career at Accenture Rekha M. Menon has held various roles across Accenture’s growth markets. As Chairperson, she played an active role in growing Accenture’s business, strengthening the company’s presence in its communities and building relationships with key stakeholders including industry, government, and clients. She pioneered the India corporate citizenship strategy and championed the company’s inclusion and diversity agenda.

“I want to express my deepest gratitude to Rekha for her more than two decades of extraordinary leadership. She helped build a strong foundation for Accenture in India across many aspects of our business and leaves behind an outstanding legacy of accomplishments and impact for our clients, our people and our communities,” said Leonardo Framil, Accenture’s Chief Executive Officer for Growth Markets. “I would also like to congratulate Ajay and Sandeep on their well-earned appointments and new responsibilities. I and our entire Global Management Committee look forward to working closely with them to create significant value for our clients, people and communities in India and those clients we serve around the world.”

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company that helps the world’s leading businesses, governments and other organizations build their digital core, optimize their operations, accelerate revenue growth and enhance citizen services—creating tangible value at speed and scale. We are a talent and innovation led company with 738,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries. Technology is at the core of change today, and we are one of the world’s leaders in helping drive that change, with strong ecosystem relationships. We combine our strength in technology with unmatched industry experience, functional expertise and global delivery capability. We are uniquely able to deliver tangible outcomes because of our broad range of services, solutions and assets across Strategy & Consulting, Technology, Operations, Industry X and Accenture Song. These capabilities, together with our culture of shared success and commitment to creating 360° value, enable us to help our clients succeed and build trusted, lasting relationships. We measure our success by the 360° value we create for our clients, each other, our shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.


© Business Wire 2023
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 64 288 M - -
Net income 2023 7 160 M - -
Net cash 2023 8 395 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 23,8x
Yield 2023 1,63%
Capitalization 168 B 168 B -
EV / Sales 2023 2,49x
EV / Sales 2024 2,33x
Nbr of Employees 738 000
Free-Float 93,9%
Technical analysis trends ACCENTURE PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 266,50 $
Average target price 305,98 $
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Julie Spellman Sweet Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
KC McClure Chief Financial Officer
Paul R. Daugherty Group Chief Executive Officer-Technology Division
Penelope Prett Chief Information Officer
Manish Sharma Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ACCENTURE PLC-0.13%173 785
TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES LTD.-2.36%142 308
SIEMENS AG15.30%130 978
IBM-11.16%112 098
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC.-9.34%89 226
INFOSYS LIMITED-15.85%64 415
