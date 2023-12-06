Accenture: BASF CEO could join the board

Accenture has announced that its Board of Directors has nominated Dr. Martin Brudermüller as a candidate for election to the Board of Directors to be held at Accenture's Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on January 31, 2024.



Dr. Brudermüller, 62, is CEO and Chairman of the Board of BASF.



He will stand as a candidate for the position of director.



' Martin is a dynamic global business leader who will bring to our Board of Directors his deep expertise in chemicals, finance, capital markets and sustainability, as well as his extensive experience in transformation,' said Julie Sweet, Accenture's President and CEO.



If elected by shareholders at the Annual General Meeting, Dr Brudermüller will join Accenture's Board of Directors immediately thereafter, and will sit on the Audit Committee.



