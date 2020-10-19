Log in
Accenture :, Best Buy Collaborate to Accelerate Technology Innovation

10/19/2020 | 12:02am EDT

Relationship will also support Best Buy’s goal to add diverse talent to its digital and technology team

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY) and Accenture (NYSE: ACN) are teaming to advance Best Buy’s strategic priorities by accelerating technology innovation and growing technology talent at the company.

Over the next five years, the two companies will work together to advance Best Buy’s technology strategy, delivery and operations, including work in data science, information security, product development, technology risk management, and user experience design.

“Together, we are creating a fluid, reimagined collaboration model that is anchored on shared success, beliefs and ways of working,” said Rob Birdsong, a managing director at Accenture and the company’s client account lead for Best Buy. “This new model will help us redefine the way we partner with Best Buy, bringing them the best of Accenture’s skills and capabilities, with a focus on building and growing Best Buy talent.”

Brian Tilzer, Best Buy’s chief digital and technology officer, said, “Our primary goal is to create the best possible experience for our customers and our employees who serve them directly, and this collaboration will help drive that important work forward. We’re excited to work with Accenture to advance technology innovation and build an even stronger technology team at Best Buy.”

This relationship will focus on three key areas:

  • Building and growing diverse talent. Best Buy has an ambitious goal to hire 1,000 employees to its digital and technology team, and it has committed that 30% of these employees will be diverse — specifically Black, Latinx, Indigenous and women. Accenture will support Best Buy in this work by helping recruit, train and hire new talent.
  • Investing in technology innovation. Accenture and Best Buy will jointly invest in technology innovation focused on helping Best Buy create enhanced customer experiences, drive incremental value from its existing operations and accelerate growth in key areas like health and membership programs.
  • Investing in learning and development. Accenture will provide Best Buy access to its world-class learning and development programs, including its extensive library of online training courses and its intensive, 12-week training boot camps for emerging talent.

About Accenture
Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services—all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 506,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

© Business Wire 2020

