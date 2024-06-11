By Sabela Ojea

Accenture said that Chief Financial Officer KC McClure is retiring after 36 years at the company and will be succeeded by Angie Park.

The professional-services company said on Tuesday said that Park will succeed McClure on Dec. 1, with McClure set to step down as CFO and member of the global management committee on Nov. 30. She will retire March 31.

Park, who has worked at Accenture for almost 30 years, served as CFO for Accenture Technology Services and head of investor relations.

Write to Sabela Ojea at sabela.ojea@wsj.com; @sabelaojeaguix

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

06-11-24 1711ET