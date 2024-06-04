Accenture plc

Conflict Minerals Report

For The Year Ended December 31, 2023

Accenture plc ("Accenture," "the Company," "we," "us," or "our") has prepared this Conflict Minerals Report for the calendar year ended December 31, 2023, to comply with Rule 13p-1 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended ("Rule 13p-1"). Rule 13p-1 imposes due diligence and reporting obligations on US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") registrants whose manufactured products, including products contracted to be made for each registrant, contain "conflict minerals" necessary to the functionality or production of those products. Rule 13p-1 defines "conflict minerals" to include gold, cassiterite, columbite-tantalite and wolframite or their derivatives (tin, tantalum and tungsten) (collectively referred to as "3TG") that are sourced from the Democratic Republic of the Congo and its adjoining countries including Angola, Burundi, the Central African Republic, the Republic of the Congo, Rwanda, South Sudan, Tanzania, Uganda and Zambia.

In accordance with Instruction 3 to Item 1.01 of Form SD, this report does not include products manufactured by companies acquired after the deadline for the 2023 reporting period.

Introduction

Accenture is a leading global professional services company that helps the world's leading businesses, governments and other organizations build their digital core, optimize their operations, accelerate revenue growth and enhance citizen services-creating tangible value at speed and scale. We are a talent and innovation led company with 742,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries. Technology is at the core of change today, and we are one of the world's leaders in helping drive that change, with strong ecosystem relationships. We combine our strength in technology with unmatched industry experience, functional expertise and global delivery capability. We are uniquely able to deliver tangible outcomes because of our broad range of services, solutions and assets across Strategy & Consulting, Technology, Operations, Industry X and Song. These capabilities, together with our culture of shared success and commitment to creating 360° value, enable us to help our clients reinvent and build trusted, lasting relationships. We measure our success by the 360° value we create for our clients, each other, our shareholders, partners and communities.

While Accenture is primarily a services business, we do manufacture or have manufactured on our behalf a limited number of hardware products. Less than a half of a percent of Accenture's fiscal 2023 revenues were derived from the manufacture and sale of hardware by our Industry X business.

Industry X combines our digital capabilities with deep engineering and manufacturing expertise. By using the combined power of digital and data we help our clients to reinvent and reimagine the products they make and how they make them. This includes helping our clients to digitally transform how their capital projects are planned, managed and executed, from plant and asset construction to public infrastructure, power grids and data centers. We collaborate closely with our platform and software partners to help our clients achieve compressed transformations by redefining how their products are designed and engineered, tested, sourced and supplied, manufactured, and serviced, returned and renewed. We also design, manufacture, and assemble our own advanced automation equipment, robotics and other specialized commercial hardware to support our clients' operations. Through the use of data and transformative technologies such as AI, Internet of Things, artificial reality/virtual reality, advanced robotics, digital twins and metaverse we help our clients reinvent to achieve greater resilience, productivity and sustainability in their core operations and design and engineer intelligent products faster and more cost effectively. And in doing so, we help them create new, hyper-personalized experiences and intelligent products and services.

Small amounts of 3TG are necessary to the functionality or production of the hardware products manufactured and sold by Industry X. We do not purchase ore or unrefined 3TG from mines, and we do