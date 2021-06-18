Log in
Accenture Federal Services : Wins $112 Million Task Order to Protect Federal Agencies from Cyber Breaches

06/18/2021 | 10:00am EDT
AFS to Deliver Turn-Key Solution to Increase Real-Time Visibility into Malicious Attacks

Accenture Federal Services (AFS), a subsidiary of Accenture (NYSE: ACN), has been awarded a $112 million prime task order by the Department of Homeland Security’s Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) to protect Federal Civilian Executive Branch (FCEB) systems against cyberattacks.

AFS will provide advanced cyber services for CISA to help FCEB agencies mitigate the effects of cyberattacks including ransomware, botnets, and malware campaigns, while enhancing real-time visibility into cyber threats.

“Now, more than ever, it is crucial for our nation to move from a ‘detect and respond’ to a ‘predict and prevent’ model for dealing with cyberattacks. Our solution delivers a whole-of-government view of the threats we face as a nation,” said AFS Managing Director and Cybersecurity Practice Lead, Aaron Faulkner. “Accenture Federal Services is excited to build upon our track record of delivering highly complex cyber solutions at scale.”

As a team member on the CISA Task Order, Cloudflare will partner with AFS to help fortify federal government systems by blocking phishing and malware attacks before they happen and containing breaches that occur on devices, such as laptops and cell phones.

“Cyberattacks are becoming much more sophisticated. As a result of several recent newsworthy breaches, we are all now much more aware of the impact cyber threats can have on our daily lives,” said Matthew Prince, co-founder & CEO of Cloudflare. "We're proud to partner with AFS in helping to build a more secure and resilient infrastructure for our nation.”

The CISA Task Order on the Alliant 2 Governmentwide Acquisition Contract (GWAC) will run for a base period of one year with four one-year option periods.

About Accenture Federal Services

Accenture Federal Services, a wholly owned subsidiary of Accenture LLP, is a U.S. company with offices in Arlington, Virginia. Accenture’s federal business has served every cabinet-level department and 30 of the largest federal organizations. Accenture Federal Services transforms bold ideas into breakthrough outcomes for clients at defense, intelligence, public safety, civilian and military health organizations. Learn more at www.accenturefederal.com.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 537,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners, and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.


© Business Wire 2021
