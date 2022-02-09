Log in
Accenture : HFS Ranks Accenture the No.1 Utilities Services Provider

02/09/2022
HFS Ranks Accenture the No.1 Utilities Services Provider
Accenture's dedicated sustainability services practice, with deep energy transition and decarbonization capabilities, was key to the high marks

NEW YORK; Feb. 9, 2022 - HFS Research, the industry analyst firm, has ranked Accenture (NYSE: ACN) as the leading provider for utilities services in its latest Top 10 Report 2021. The report assessed the capabilities of business and technology service providers in consulting, digital and emerging technologies, sustainability services and managed services. Industry-specific capabilities were evaluated throughout the value chain from generation to transmission, distribution, retail and marketing. Accenture's rank in the report was based on its leading execution capabilities, including its scale and resources, as well as greater alignment than the other companies assessed with the HFS OneOfficeTM vision of digital transformation in action. The report cited the importance of Accenture's ambition and resources, which are focused on leading clients through the multiple transitions the utilities industry is facing. "In an era of decarbonization, which will redefine value and put utilities at the center of new and emerging industries, it's crucial they take charge of their future and the energy transition," said Scott Tinkler, a managing director and global lead for Accenture's Utilities business. "Our position in HFS' report reflects our commitment to empowering utilities as they navigate the changing energy landscape and reinvent themselves as demand-driven digital players. Accenture's combination of deep industry expertise, digital innovation and leading-edge technology can help these organizations not only deliver value for their business and stakeholders, but also achieve outcomes that have a positive impact on the economy, society, and our planet." "Accenture deservedly takes the top position in our report," said Josh Matthews, practice leader, HFS. "The firm combines successful strategic engagements at the highest levels of utilities organizations with the scale to deliver. Additionally, Accenture's innovation portfolio across technology and sustainability is as advanced and integrated as it is in any sector. The range and caliber of its clients, and Accenture's presence in industry groups and global networks, illustrate that the firm will play a key role in leading its clients through the energy transition and in addressing the broader sustainability challenge." The HFS Utilities Services Top 10 report cited the following Accenture strengths:
  • Industry ambition: Accenture's cross-industry narrative focuses on the energy transition and has unmatched ambition. Its "Positive Energy" vision focuses on the industry's role in the transition via innovation, collaboration and tangible actions.
  • Innovation: Accenture's R&D capabilities and acquisition strategy, combined with proprietary tools, align with its industry practices and utilities-specific innovation labs and assets for clients. Its Industry X service links the best of all industries together.
  • Organizational level strategy and delivery: Accenture provides industry-specific consulting services at higher levels of the client organization than the competition, with the resources to outcompete most in delivery, technology and partnerships. Accenture's brand value keeps it well-positioned against other consulting, system integration and technology firms throughout the value chain.
  • Native sustainability: Accenture has a dedicated sustainability services practice with a strong focus and deep energy transition and decarbonization capabilities.
  • Industry leadership and networking: Accenture networks with the World Economic Forum, World Energy Council, Eurelectric and the United Nations, and conducts leading internal research.
The findings of the report were based on detailed quantitative and qualitative information provided by service providers on their operations and strategies, briefings conducted with the service providers, reference calls and surveys with their clients and HFS surveys with more than 800 Global 2000 enterprises.
About Accenture Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services - all powered by the world's largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 674,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at accenture.com. Accenture helps organizations across the utilities value chain embrace change to accelerate growth and the energy transition while providing safe, reliable, affordable and sustainable energy. To learn more, visit Accenture's Utilities industry portal.

# # #


Contacts: Guy Cantwell Accenture +1 281 900 9089
guy.cantwell@accenture.com Matt Corser Accenture +44 755 784 9009
matthew.corser@accenture.com

Copyright © 2022 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are trademarks of Accenture.
This content is provided for general information purposes and is not intended to be used in place of consultation with our professional advisors. This document refers to marks owned by third parties. All such third-party marks are the property of their respective owners. No sponsorship, endorsement or approval of this content by the owners of such marks is intended, expressed or implied.

Disclaimer

Accenture plc published this content on 09 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 February 2022 13:08:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
