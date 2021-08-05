Accenture : Helps Fire Department of New York City Launch New Dispatch System

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) and the Fire Department of the City of New York (FDNY) have developed a new computer-aided dispatch (CAD) system – FireCAD – replacing the now-retired STARFIRE system, and marking the most significant operational upgrade to the FDNY’s dispatch operations in 45 years.

FireCAD supports the dispatch and response of FDNY firefighters to fires and other public-safety-related incidents throughout the city’s five boroughs. It is a core platform underpinning the work of FDNY’s critical emergency services, which respond to more than 1.5 million 911 calls annually, serving more than 8.5 million residents in a 302-square-mile area.

Selected for the project through a competitive procurement process in 2017, Accenture designed, developed and custom-built FireCAD’s platform. Accenture led an interactive design process and workshops with FDNY dispatchers and the department’s subject matter experts to create the new system. Accenture then provided technology and functional implementation services, systems integration and project management.

FireCAD’s flexible architecture will enable further customization and expansion to meet the FDNY’s future needs. FireCAD replaces the 45-year-old STARFIRE system, which had become increasingly challenging to maintain due to its age and was no longer adequate to meet the expanding needs of the FDNY. Along with fire protection and rescue, FDNY provides the primary response within NYC to biological, chemical and radioactive hazards and emergency medical services.

“Ensuring that our technology can meet the demands of an evolving city is essential to the safety of our members and the public they bravely serve,” said New York City Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro. “This is a significant step forward for technology for the department, and it has taken exceptional dedication from a team of technologists and fire alarm dispatchers. I know this new system will continue to support FDNY operations for a generation.”

“FDNY members respond to more types of emergencies than ever before,” said Jon Paul Augier, FDNY deputy commissioner for Public Safety Technology and Dispatch Operations. “The FDNY is this city’s only all-hazards response agency, and our members require a robust CAD system with high-speed processing, 24x7 availability, and a highly intuitive dispatcher interface. FireCAD is that CAD system and it is the most reliable system of its kind.”

“This is a big step. The first real enhancement to our dispatch technology in decades. Also, the first time that actual, active Fire Alarm Dispatchers have been on the development team that produced this system. We look forward to working with the new CAD to protect the lives of all New Yorkers,” said Faye Smyth, president of the Uniformed Fire Alarm Dispatchers Benevolent Association.

“We are proud to be working side-by-side with the FDNY to help build the world-class dispatch system New York City deserves,” said Deborah Snyder, a managing director at Accenture who leads its business for the State of New York. “The new system is intended to enable a more effective emergency response, designed to be interoperable with existing FDNY technology investments, and supports department efforts to plan, prioritize and track emergency personnel as they respond to incidents.”

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services—all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 569,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

Accenture’s Public Service industry group helps public-sector organizations embrace innovation and transform quickly to operate smarter, achieve more and improve services. To learn more, visit Accenture’s Public Service industry portal.

About Fire Department of City of New York

The Fire Department of the City of New York (FDNY) is the largest Fire Department in the United States and universally is recognized as the world's busiest and most highly skilled emergency response agency. The Department's main goal is to provide fire protection, emergency medical care, and other critical public safety services to residents and visitors in the five boroughs. Since its inception in 1865, FDNY has helped lead efforts to make New York the safest big city in the nation. This accomplishment requires a steadfast and daily commitment to maintaining the Department's core values. To that end, FDNY members are sworn to serve and protect life and property. FDNY not only responds to more than a million emergencies every year, its personnel also strive to prevent them by continually educating the public in fire, life safety and disaster preparedness, along with enforcing public safety codes.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210805005682/en/