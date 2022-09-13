Accenture Intends to Acquire Stellantis' World Class Manufacturing Training & Consulting Business in Italy

Acquisition would strengthen Accenture's capabilities in business process optimization



MILAN; Sept. 13, 2022 - Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has disclosed its intention to acquire Stellantis' World Class Manufacturing Training & Consulting business, a center of excellence that supports process optimization in manufacturing and the supply chain.

The acquisition would allow Accenture to integrate the World Class Manufacturing (WCM) methodology in its solutions that help clients transform their production and supply chain networks to be more efficient, sustainable and resilient. Additionally, the acquisition would bring WCM's training solutions for increasing manufacturing skills and building a culture of improvement at plants.

WCM is a structured, rigorous and integrated production methodology. It is based on 10 specific areas of the production system using appropriate tools to achieve excellence in each one - Safety, Cost Deployment, Focused Improvement, Autonomous Maintenance and Workplace Organization, Professional Maintenance, Quality Control, Logistic and Customer Service, Early Product and Equipment Management, Environment, People Development - and at a global level.

"The current macro-economic environment has increased the urgency to optimize business processes, particularly in manufacturing and supply chain," said Mauro Macchi, Market Unit Lead for Accenture in Italy. "We help our clients digitally transform business processes to maintain business continuity, achieve growth and become more sustainable. The team of WCM specialists will bolster our capabilities in this area by bringing a certified methodology and over 30,000 best practices to Accenture that can help our clients achieve tangible benefits faster. This approach also aligns with recent guidelines from Italy's Ministry for Economic Development regarding investments in Transition 4.0 under the National Plan for Recovery and Resilience (PNRR)."

Stellantis' WCM Training & Consulting competencies were foundational in optimizing production at the former Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) plants in Italy and around the world over the past twenty years. In addition, WCM supported companies in the aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer goods, and steel industries, helping them reach world-class levels of performance in their operations.

This transaction would Accenture's growth strategy, to acquire critical competencies in rapidly expanding key markets to help clients generate 360° value across their businesses.

Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Completion of the acquisition is still subject to customary closing conditions and approvals.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Technology and Operations services and Accenture Song - all powered by the world's largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 710,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at accenture.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Except for the historical information and discussions contained herein, statements in this news release may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "should," "likely," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "projects," "believes," "estimates," "positioned," "outlook" and similar expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Many of the following risks, uncertainties and other factors identified below may be amplified by the invasion of Ukraine by Russia, the sanctions (including their duration), and other measures being imposed in response to this conflict, as well as any escalation or expansion of economic disruption or the conflict's current scope. These risks include, without limitation, risks that: Accenture and Avieco will not be able to close the transaction in the time period anticipated, or at all, which is dependent on the parties' ability to satisfy certain closing conditions; the transaction might not achieve the anticipated benefits for Accenture; Accenture's results of operations have been, and may in the future be, adversely affected by volatile, negative or uncertain economic and political conditions and the effects of these conditions on the company's clients' businesses and levels of business activity; Accenture faces legal, reputational and financial risks from any failure to protect client and/or company data from security incidents or cyberattacks; Accenture's business depends on generating and maintaining ongoing, profitable client demand for the company's services and solutions including through the adaptation and expansion of its services and solutions in response to ongoing changes in technology and offerings, and a significant reduction in such demand or an inability to respond to the evolving technological environment could materially affect the company's results of operations; if Accenture is unable to match people and skills with client demand around the world and attract and retain professionals with strong leadership skills, the company's business, the utilization rate of the company's professionals and the company's results of operations may be materially adversely affected; the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted Accenture's business and operations, and the extent to which it will continue to do so and its impact on the company's future financial results are uncertain; the markets in which Accenture operates are highly competitive, and Accenture might not be able to compete effectively; Accenture's ability to attract and retain business and employees may depend on its reputation in the marketplace; if Accenture does not successfully manage and develop its relationships with key alliance partners or fails to anticipate and establish new alliances in new technologies, the company's results of operations could be adversely affected; Accenture's profitability could materially suffer if the company is unable to obtain favorable pricing for its services and solutions, if the company is unable to remain competitive, if its cost-management strategies are unsuccessful or if it experiences delivery inefficiencies or fail to satisfy certain agreed-upon targets or specific service levels; changes in Accenture's level of taxes, as well as audits, investigations and tax proceedings, or changes in tax laws or in their interpretation or enforcement, could have a material adverse effect on the company's effective tax rate, results of operations, cash flows and financial condition; Accenture's results of operations could be materially adversely affected by fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; changes to accounting standards or in the estimates and assumptions Accenture makes in connection with the preparation of its consolidated financial statements could adversely affect its financial results; Accenture might be unable to access additional capital on favorable terms or at all and if the company raises equity capital, it may dilute its shareholders' ownership interest in the company; as a result of Accenture's geographically diverse operations and its growth strategy to continue to expand in its key markets around the world, the company is more susceptible to certain risks; if Accenture is unable to manage the organizational challenges associated with its size, the company might be unable to achieve its business objectives; Accenture might not be successful at acquiring, investing in or integrating businesses, entering into joint ventures or divesting businesses; Accenture's business could be materially adversely affected if the company incurs legal liability; Accenture's global operations expose the company to numerous and sometimes conflicting legal and regulatory requirements; Accenture's work with government clients exposes the company to additional risks inherent in the government contracting environment; if Accenture is unable to protect or enforce its intellectual property rights or if Accenture's services or solutions infringe upon the intellectual property rights of others or the company loses its ability to utilize the intellectual property of others, its business could be adversely affected; Accenture's results of operations and share price could be adversely affected if it is unable to maintain effective internal controls; Accenture may be subject to criticism and negative publicity related to its incorporation in Ireland; as well as the risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed under the "Risk Factors" heading in Accenture plc's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and other documents filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Statements in this news release speak only as of the date they were made, and Accenture undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statements made in this news release or to conform such statements to actual results or changes in Accenture's expectations.



# # #



Contacts:

Armando Barone

Accenture

+39 3485608969

armando.barone@accenture.com

Youssef Zauaghi

Accenture

+49 175 5766458

youssef.zauaghi@accenture.com

Copyright ©2022 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are registered trademarks of Accenture.