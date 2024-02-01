Brazilian company is first Accenture Ventures “Project Spotlight” cybersecurity investment in Latin America

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has made a strategic investment through Accenture Ventures, in Tenchi Security, a third-party cyber risk management company. Accenture will leverage Tenchi’s SaaS platform as a new component of its managed security services offering to help organizations reduce cyber risks across their supply chain.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240131130594/en/

Accenture has made a strategic investment through Accenture Ventures, in Tenchi Security, a third-party cyber risk management company. (Photo: Business Wire)

Based in São Paulo, Brazil, Tenchi Security’s SaaS platform gives organizations better visibility into their supply chains risks by continuously monitoring relationships with suppliers. Unlike other enterprise cyber risk management providers in the market, Tenchi’s approach provides a holistic view of an organization’s cyber risk profile through a comprehensive risk assessment.

Recent cyberattacks have exposed how greater interconnectivity, network access and ecosystem vulnerabilities can affect even the most secure businesses. In fact, Accenture’s Cyber-Resilient CEO research found that around half (51%) of CEOs ranked supply chain as the second highest external risk, underscoring the vulnerabilities of global organizations across their value chains.

“Supply chain security attacks are happening all too often when security is not embedded at the core of the business and across suppliers,” said Paolo Dal Cin, global lead of Accenture Security. “This is particularly concerning when more than half of executives say their organizations have an insufficient understanding of cyber vulnerabilities in their supply chain. To address this issue, Tenchi and Accenture will offer organizations a complete supply chain risk management security solution that will allow them to identify cyber risks faster and assist in addressing cyber threats.”

Felipe Boucas, CEO of Tenchi, said, “While there is a growing awareness of the need to manage cybersecurity risks across a company’s supply chain, there is a lack of verified, integrated and continuous data and effective remediation. With Accenture’s deep experience in managed security services, we will help organizations build trust between their business, suppliers, and partners, while offering ways to improve upon their cybersecurity and the cyber hygiene of the ecosystem as a whole.”

Tenchi Security is the latest company to join Accenture Ventures’ Project Spotlight, an engagement and investment program that targets emerging technology companies that can help fill strategic innovation gaps for Global 2000 organizations. In addition to making capital investments in emerging startups, Accenture Ventures’ Project Spotlight offers unprecedented access to Accenture’s technology domain expertise and its enterprise clients. Technology companies co-innovate with Accenture at its Innovation Hubs, Labs, and Liquid Studios, working with subject matter experts to adapt their solutions to the enterprise market and scale faster and more effectively.

Accenture ranked No. 1 in managed security services (MSS) market share by revenue in the Gartner® Market Share: Managed Security Services, Worldwide, 2022 report, 18 April 2023 *. Accenture was recognized as the highest Leader in Everest Group’s Cloud Security Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2023.

Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

*Gartner, Market Share: Managed Security Services, Worldwide, 2022, April 2023. GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner’s research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company that helps the world’s leading businesses, governments and other organizations build their digital core, optimize their operations, accelerate revenue growth and enhance citizen services—creating tangible value at speed and scale. We are a talent- and innovation-led company with approximately 743,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries. Technology is at the core of change today, and we are one of the world’s leaders in helping drive that change, with strong ecosystem relationships. We combine our strength in technology and leadership in cloud, data and AI with unmatched industry experience, functional expertise and global delivery capability. We are uniquely able to deliver tangible outcomes because of our broad range of services, solutions and assets across Strategy & Consulting, Technology, Operations, Industry X and Song. These capabilities, together with our culture of shared success and commitment to creating 360° value, enable us to help our clients reinvent and build trusted, lasting relationships. We measure our success by the 360° value we create for our clients, each other, our shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

Accenture Security is a leading provider of end-to-end cybersecurity services, including strategy, protection, resilience and industry-specific cyber services. We bring security innovation, coupled with global scale and a worldwide delivery capability through our network of Cyber Fusion Centers. Helped by our team of 20,000 highly skilled professionals, we enable clients to innovate safely, build cyber resilience and grow with confidence. Visit us at accenture.com/security.

About Tenchi Security

Tenchi Security is a Brazilian information security startup founded in October 2019. The company has developed a monitoring solution called Zanshin, which can, in a matter of minutes, determine and provide a comprehensive security status regarding a company’s cloud environment and its ecosystem. Tenchi’s clients include leading financial, health, telecommunication, and insurance institutions. For more information, visit us at tenchisecurity.com.

Copyright © 2024 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are registered trademarks of Accenture

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20240131130594/en/