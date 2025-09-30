Jefferies maintains its hold recommendation on the stock "as the upside to the forecast is likely modest." It has a target price that is still $250.



Despite solid results and in-line forecasts for FY 2026, we expect investor sentiment toward AI and its impact on the business to remain the primary short-term driver of the stock, the broker notes.



"This quarter, management accelerated its restructuring efforts to realign its workforce with its AI-focused strategy, a trend that is expected to continue in the near term. Our adjusted EPS for fiscal 2026 increases by $0.35 to $13.83," Jefferies adds in its report.