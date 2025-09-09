Jefferies maintains its Hold rating on the stock, leaving its target price unchanged at $260 ahead of its Q4 2025 results.



The analyst believes that FY 2026 promises another year of organic revenue growth for mass distribution services.



Accenture will release its Q4 results on September 25.



We anticipate another year of organic revenue growth in mass distribution services. Organic growth in the consulting sector is expected to be flat to negative due to weak spending and government budget cuts, while managed services are benefiting from the ramp-up of large transactions, the broker said.



Bookings have been uneven and remain an uncertainty. Our estimates for Q4 2025 and FY 2026 remain unchanged and are slightly above consensus for revenue but below for adjusted EPS, Jefferies adds.