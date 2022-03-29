Log in
    ACN   IE00B4BNMY34

ACCENTURE PLC

(ACN)
Accenture Joins AI4BetterHearts Data Collaborative

03/29/2022 | 08:00am EDT
Global collaborative aims to improve cardiovascular health

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has joined AI4BetterHearts, a global data collaborative founded by Microsoft and the Novartis Foundation, that aims to help stakeholders— from policy makers to patients— make better decisions about heart health and improve the health of entire populations.

Cardiovascular disease (CVD) is the leading cause of death globally. Three-quarters of CV deaths occur in low- and middle-income countries, and many are preventable.

AI4BetterHearts leverages heart health data from different sources, using artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics to better understand the drivers of CV health, including health inequities, in large populations. Accenture joins the collaboration to further the development of AI insights that can help improve population-wide cardiovascular health outcomes.

"We are joining the AI4BetterHearts collaborative to help further its ambitions to prevent cardiovascular disease. By applying technology, we can develop data-driven insights on the true catalysts of health and equity and help drive informed decisions for policy change," said Stuart Henderson, global Life Sciences lead for Accenture. "We aim to contribute to sustainable population health by integrating innovation and emerging technologies."

Ann Aerts, head of the Novartis Foundation, said, “We’re developing new open-source AI insights that can help policy makers, health professionals and patients make better decisions about health and ultimately improve the heart health of entire populations. We look forward to welcoming new partners who share our mission and who want to leverage their data and expertise for population health impact.”

Accenture’s Life Sciences industry group helps pharmaceutical, biotech, medical technology, distributor and consumer health companies combine the latest technology with scientific breakthroughs to revolutionize how medical treatments are discovered, developed and delivered to patients around the world. To learn more, visit https://www.accenture.com/us-en/industries/life-sciences-index.

About Accenture
Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 699,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at accenture.com.

Copyright ©2022 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are registered trademarks of Accenture.

This content is provided for general information purposes and is not intended to be used in place of consultation with our professional advisors. This document refers to marks owned by third parties. All such third-party marks are the property of their respective owners. No sponsorship, endorsement or approval of this content by the owners of such marks is intended, expressed or implied.


© Business Wire 2022
