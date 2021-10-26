Log in
    ACN   IE00B4BNMY34

ACCENTURE PLC

(ACN)
Accenture Named a Leader in Everest Group's 5G Engineering Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021

10/26/2021 | 08:00am EDT
Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has been named a Leader in the first edition of Everest Group’s 5G Engineering Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021 report.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211026005191/en/

Accenture has been named a Leader in the first edition of Everest Group’s 5G Engineering Services PEAK Matrix Assessment 2021 report. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to Everest Group, Accenture is well-positioned to help clients with 5G transformations through its growing partner ecosystem, robust organic growth strategy and strong suite of solutions across all verticals of the 5G engineering services ecosystem. Bringing a multi-disciplinary approach to 5G with leading capabilities and deep industry knowledge, Accenture designs and develops solutions that are differentiated in the marketplace. The report also notes that Accenture’s deep talent bench was “lauded by clients for technical expertise and inside-out perspective on client problems.”

“5G is fundamentally transforming the future of business and opening a new realm of opportunities for service providers and enterprises alike,” said Hillol Roy, managing director and wireless services lead for Accenture Cloud First. “This recognition further validates the strength of our comprehensive set of network and 5G capabilities, which are critical to helping clients leverage the power of the cloud continuum — from hybrid to edge and everything in between —accelerating digital transformation, solving business problems and driving growth and innovation.”

The report recognizes Accenture as a trusted collaborator to service providers, helping to shape their evolution to 5G across the strategy, design, build, and operation life cycle. Accenture’s approach to helping enterprises realize the true potential of 5G is also highlighted, noting that the company’s rich set of services range from ideation to the design, development and operation of a 5G network and the overlying vertical applications in multiple industry segments.

“Accenture is one of the Leaders in Everest Group’s 5G Engineering Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment 2021 and offers a strong suite of solutions across network, equipment, and solution engineering. Accenture’s focused investments in 5G-specific IP and solutions, such as Cloud Native Automation System (CNAS) and Private Network Accelerator, coupled with a strong partner network, make it one of the most proficient service providers in the market,” said Akshat Vaid, vice president, Everest Group.

Everest Group’s 5G Engineering Services PEAK Matrix® Assessment evaluates 18 engineering service providers on all activities involved in the development and deployment of commercial and private 5G networks, as well as implementation of 5G enabled use cases. The study is based on RFI responses from service providers, interactions with their 5G engineering leadership, client reference checks and an ongoing analysis of the engineering services market.

Click here for more information.

About Accenture
Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 624,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

Copyright© 2021 Accenture. All rights reserved.


© Business Wire 2021
