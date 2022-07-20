Log in
Accenture : Opens Advanced Technology Center in Coimbatore, India

07/20/2022 | 01:34am EDT
Accenture Opens Advanced Technology Center in Coimbatore, India
Expanded delivery network to help drive digital transformation and innovation for clients using AI, cloud, data analytics, metaverse and more


COIMBATORE, India; July 20, 2022 - Accenture (NYSE: ACN) today opened its newest Advanced Technology Centers in India (ATCI) located in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. Part of Accenture's global delivery network, the new facility will focus on building and delivering transformative technology services for global clients across industries. "We are committed to expanding our presence to tier-II cities and Coimbatore is a preferred choice as the city is home to some of India's leading educational institutions and has emerged as a critical talent hub for technology professionals. The expansion will unlock new avenues for local talent and support our people looking for greater location flexibility," said Mahesh Zurale, senior managing director, lead - Advanced Technology Centers in India, Accenture. "As we continue to further expand our facilities and capabilities in India, we are recruiting people who have deep skills in platforms, cloud, data and AI, metaverse and related areas," added Mahesh Zurale. Interested candidates can log onto careers.accenture.com to apply to open roles. Accenture is among the top employers in the country, recognized for its market leading people policies, investing in learning and development, and for offering boundaryless career opportunities across deep technology areas and industry domains. It is also widely recognized for its long-standing commitment to building a culture of equality and is among the first companies globally to set a goal of achieving a gender balanced workforce by 2025. Coimbatore joins Bangalore, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Indore, Kolkata, Mumbai, and Pune among the cities where Accenture's Advanced Technology Centers in India are located.
About Accenture Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Technology and Operations services and Accenture Song - all powered by the world's largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 710,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at accenture.com.


# # #


Contact: Keerthi Goutham Accenture
keerthi.goutham@accenture.com Copyright © 2022 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are trademarks of Accenture. This content is provided for general information purposes and is not intended to be used in place of consultation with our professional advisors. This document refers to marks owned by third parties. All such third-party marks are the property of their respective owners. No sponsorship, endorsement or approval of this content by the owners of such marks is intended, expressed or implied.

Disclaimer

Accenture plc published this content on 20 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 July 2022 05:33:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
