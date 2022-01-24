Accenture Positioned as a Leader in IDC MarketScape Report for Firms Providing Upstream Asset Management Digital Services to the Oil and Gas Industry

HOUSTON; Jan. 24, 2021 - Accenture (NYSE: ACN) is positioned as a Leader in the inaugural "IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Oil and Gas Upstream Asset Management Digital Services 2021 Vendor Assessment." Accenture and four other digital services vendors were evaluated for their business strategies and capabilities, including dedicated oil and gas services and resources, IoT and edge computing, asset management and maintenance strategies, and IT and digital design. The report highlighted Accenture's ability to draw upon the expertise and skills across its four businesses - Strategy & Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations - in delivering these services. "Accenture is committed to collaborating with its energy clients in their reinvention journeys, which includes the critical enabling steps of transforming how they manage their assets," said Muqsit Ashraf, a senior managing director and global lead for Accenture's energy business. "We are delighted that the IDC MarketScape has recognized our ability to do that by positioning us as a leader." Herve Wilczynski, a managing director who leads Accenture's upstream oil and gas practice, added: "I am very proud that our position as the top leader in this report reflects our team's tireless efforts to continually improve our asset-management capabilities. We're supported by our Industry X team to help our energy clients not only survive but thrive in the ever-accelerating energy transition by making a step change in the way their assets are deployed, operated and maintained." Accenture's key strengths, cited by the report, include its deep industry and profound technical expertise, combined with a human-centered approach, enabling an offering that is particularly attractive to non-IT purchasers focused on upstream operations. Other aptitudes include its network of more than 100 innovation centers and several specialist oil and gas hubs, and what IDC identified as "the strongest oil and gas partner network." "To help combat pressures such as a prolonged global pandemic that reduces market oil and gas demand, Accenture brings energy companies' distinguished end-to-end asset-management capabilities," said Andrew Meyers, research director of IDC's worldwide oil and gas program. "Accenture continues to set the pace in the oil and gas industry, particularly in innovating new solutions."

An excerpt of the "IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Oil and Gas Upstream Asset Management Digital Services 2021 Vendor Assessment" is available here.

