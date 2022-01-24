Log in
Accenture : Positioned as a Leader in IDC MarketScape Report for Firms Providing Upstream Asset Management Digital Services to the Oil and Gas Industry

01/24/2022 | 08:04am EST
Accenture Positioned as a Leader in IDC MarketScape Report for Firms Providing Upstream Asset Management Digital Services to the Oil and Gas Industry


HOUSTON; Jan. 24, 2021 - Accenture (NYSE: ACN) is positioned as a Leader in the inaugural "IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Oil and Gas Upstream Asset Management Digital Services 2021 Vendor Assessment1." Accenture and four other digital services vendors were evaluated for their business strategies and capabilities, including dedicated oil and gas services and resources, IoT and edge computing, asset management and maintenance strategies, and IT and digital design. The report highlighted Accenture's ability to draw upon the expertise and skills across its four businesses - Strategy & Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations - in delivering these services. "Accenture is committed to collaborating with its energy clients in their reinvention journeys, which includes the critical enabling steps of transforming how they manage their assets," said Muqsit Ashraf, a senior managing director and global lead for Accenture's energy business. "We are delighted that the IDC MarketScape has recognized our ability to do that by positioning us as a leader." Herve Wilczynski, a managing director who leads Accenture's upstream oil and gas practice, added: "I am very proud that our position as the top leader in this report reflects our team's tireless efforts to continually improve our asset-management capabilities. We're supported by our Industry X team to help our energy clients not only survive but thrive in the ever-accelerating energy transition by making a step change in the way their assets are deployed, operated and maintained." Accenture's key strengths, cited by the report, include its deep industry and profound technical expertise, combined with a human-centered approach, enabling an offering that is particularly attractive to non-IT purchasers focused on upstream operations. Other aptitudes include its network of more than 100 innovation centers and several specialist oil and gas hubs, and what IDC identified as "the strongest oil and gas partner network." "To help combat pressures such as a prolonged global pandemic that reduces market oil and gas demand, Accenture brings energy companies' distinguished end-to-end asset-management capabilities," said Andrew Meyers, research director of IDC's worldwide oil and gas program. "Accenture continues to set the pace in the oil and gas industry, particularly in innovating new solutions."

An excerpt of the "IDC MarketScape: Worldwide Oil and Gas Upstream Asset Management Digital Services 2021 Vendor Assessment" is available here.
About Accenture
Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Interactive, Technology and Operations services - all powered by the world's largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 674,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at Accenture.com.
Accenture helps oil and gas companies develop innovation-led capabilities to drive end-to-end transformation and make energy more available, affordable and sustainable. To learn more, visit Accenture's Oil and Gas industry portal.

About IDC MarketScape:
IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor's position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.
1 IDC # US47025221, November 2021

# # #


Contacts: Guy Cantwell Accenture +1 281 900 9089
guy.cantwell@accenture.com Matthew Corser Accenture +44 755 784 9009
matthew.corser@accenture.com

Copyright © 2022 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are trademarks of Accenture.
This content is provided for general information purposes and is not intended to be used in place of consultation with our professional advisors. This document refers to marks owned by third parties. All such third-party marks are the property of their respective owners. No sponsorship, endorsement or approval of this content by the owners of such marks is intended, expressed or implied.

Disclaimer

Accenture plc published this content on 24 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 January 2022 13:03:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
