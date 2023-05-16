Accenture Recognizes Three Law Firms With Outside Counsel Diversity Award

Annual award celebrates outstanding efforts to increase inclusion, diversity and equity in the legal industry

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has recognized three law firms—Baker McKenzie, Fish & Richardson and Mayer Brown—with its Outside Counsel Diversity Award. The annual award celebrates firms working with Accenture that are making significant progress in inclusion, diversity and equity. This commitment is a key aspect of how Accenture chooses its legal partners.

“We work with legal partners that put inclusion, diversity and equity at the heart of their firms—like us, they believe that diversity fosters innovation, attracts the best talent and drives meaningful change,” said Julie Sweet, chair and CEO, Accenture. “We are honored to recognize these exceptional firms, whose unwavering commitment to diversity continually raises the bar for their work—and ours.”

Accenture’s legal team analyzed the 2022 diversity initiatives of more than 50 law firms globally, evaluating their commitments to advance inclusion, diversity and equity across the legal industry and the impact of their programs, both firm-wide and specifically on Accenture matters.

“The winners share our belief in the power of diversity to bring insights, experience and innovation to the legal profession,” said Joel Unruch, general counsel and corporate secretary, Accenture. “We believe that all our partners can realize opportunities to make significant contributions to advancing inclusion, diversity and equity—in their own firms and in the legal profession as a whole.”

The Accenture Outside Counsel Diversity Award recognizes the outstanding efforts of these law firms:

Baker McKenzie is being honored with this award for the second consecutive year and continues to be a champion for diversity in the legal profession. The firm has made progress towards its ambitious “40:40:20” global gender aspirational targets for leadership, which represents 40% male, 40% female and 20% non-binary or flexible by 2025. Baker McKenzie partners with Accenture on various pro bono initiatives.

Fish & Richardson uses data to track and inform the development and implementation of its diversity and inclusion efforts. The firm prioritizes gender diversity in response to how women are historically underrepresented in its primary focus area of patent law. Fish & Richardson transparently reports its inclusion, diversity and equity progress—as of 2022, 44% of its management committee and 66% of Associates are from diverse backgrounds; and 21% of Principals and 40% of Associates are women.

Mayer Brown has adopted a comprehensive strategic plan to accomplish its diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) goals. The ultimate goal is to create and maintain a diverse, supportive and inclusive environment where everyone has an equal opportunity to succeed and reach their full potential. A dedicated team of DEI professionals, along with firm leadership, ensures that the firm honors its commitment to developing its diverse lawyers to be the best they can be and are provided with opportunities to be leaders at the firm. The firm's Mansfield 4.0 Certification underscores its meaningful progress in diversifying leadership.

