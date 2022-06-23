Accenture Reports Very Strong Third-Quarter Results
06/23/2022 | 06:45am EDT
-- Revenues are $16.2 billion, an increase of 22% in U.S. dollars and 27% in local currency --
-- Operating income increases 23% to $2.6 billion, with operating margin of 16.1%, an expansion of 10 basis points --
-- New bookings are $17.0 billion, the company’s second-highest ever, a 10% increase in U.S. dollars and 15% in local currency --
-- EPS are $2.79, a 16% increase including a $0.15 or 6% negative impact related to the disposition of Russia business --
-- Company declares quarterly cash dividend of $0.97 per share, up 10% from a year ago --
-- Accenture updates business outlook for fiscal 2022; raises full-year revenue growth to 25.5% to 26.5% in local currency; continues to expect operating margin of 15.2% and free cash flow of $8.0 billion to $8.5 billion; updates EPS to $10.61 to $10.70; and now expects foreign-exchange impact of negative 4.5% --
Accenture (NYSE: ACN) reported financial results for the third quarter of fiscal 2022, ended May 31, 2022, with revenues of $16.2 billion, an increase of 22% in U.S. dollars and 27% in local currency over the same period last year.
3QFY22 Earnings Infographic (Photo: Business Wire)
Operating income was $2.6 billion, a 23% increase over the same period last year, and operating margin was 16.1%, an expansion of 10 basis points.
New bookings for the quarter were $17.0 billion, a 10% increase in U.S. dollars and 15% in local currency from the third quarter last year, with consulting bookings of $9.1 billion and outsourcing bookings of $7.8 billion.
Diluted earnings per share were $2.79, a 16% increase from $2.40 for the third quarter last year, and include a $96 million, or $0.15 per share, charge related to the disposition of the company’s business in Russia.
Julie Sweet, Accenture’s Chair & CEO, said, “Our very strong financial results for the third quarter reflect continued broad-based demand across markets, services, and industries, and the continued recognition of the outstanding talent of our 710,000 people. We continue to gain significant market share, and our services have never been more relevant as our clients turn to us as the trusted partner for the solutions they need to accelerate growth and become more resilient and efficient.”
Financial Review
Revenues for the third quarter of fiscal 2022 were $16.16 billion, compared with $13.26 billion for the third quarter of fiscal 2021, an increase of 22% in U.S. dollars and 27% in local currency. Revenues for the quarter reflect a foreign-exchange impact of approximately negative 5%, compared with the negative 4% impact previously assumed. Adjusting for the actual foreign-exchange impact, the company’s guided range for quarterly revenues was approximately $15.55 billion to $16.0 billion. Accenture’s third-quarter fiscal 2022 revenues were approximately $160 million above this adjusted range.
Consulting revenues for the quarter were $9.03 billion, an increase of 24% in U.S. dollars and 30% in local currency compared with the third quarter of fiscal 2021.
Outsourcing revenues were $7.13 billion, an increase of 19% in U.S. dollars and 23% in local currency compared with the third quarter of fiscal 2021.
Diluted EPS for the quarter were $2.79, a 16% increase from $2.40 for the third quarter last year. The $0.39 increase in EPS reflects:
a $0.56 increase from higher revenue and operating results;
a $0.02 increase from lower share count; and
a $0.01 increase from lower interest and other non-operating expense;
partially offset by
a $0.15 decrease from the loss on the disposition of the company’s business in Russia;
a $0.04 decrease from a higher effective tax rate; and
a $0.01 decrease from higher non-controlling interest.
Gross margin (gross profit as a percentage of revenues) for the quarter was 32.9%, compared with 33.2% for the third quarter last year. Selling, general and administrative (SG&A) expenses for the quarter were $2.71 billion, or 16.8% of revenues, compared with $2.29 billion, or 17.2% of revenues, for the third quarter last year.
Operating income for the quarter increased 23%, to $2.60 billion, or 16.1% of revenues, compared with $2.12 billion, or 16.0% of revenues, for the third quarter of fiscal 2021.
The company’s effective tax rate for the quarter was 27.1%, compared with 25.0% for the third quarter of last year.
Net income for the quarter was $1.82 billion, a 16% increase from $1.57 billion for the third quarter last year.
Operating cash flow for the quarter was $3.06 billion, and property and equipment additions were $195 million. Free cash flow, defined as operating cash flow net of property and equipment additions, was $2.87 billion. For the same period last year, operating cash flow was $2.40 billion; property and equipment additions were $158 million; and free cash flow was $2.24 billion.
Days services outstanding, or DSOs, were 44 days at May 31, 2022, compared with 38 days at Aug. 31, 2021 and 36 days at May 31, 2021.
Accenture’s total cash balance at May 31, 2022 was $6.70 billion, compared with $8.17 billion at Aug. 31, 2021.
New Bookings
New bookings for the third quarter were $17.0 billion, an increase of 10% in U.S. dollars and 15% in local currency from the third quarter last year.
Consulting new bookings were $9.1 billion, or 54% of total new bookings.
Outsourcing new bookings were $7.8 billion, or 46% of total new bookings.
Revenues by Geographic Market
Revenues by geographic market were as follows:
North America: $7.61 billion, an increase of 23% in both U.S. dollars and in local currency compared with the third quarter of fiscal 2021.
Europe: $5.35 billion, an increase of 20% in U.S. dollars and 30% in local currency compared with the third quarter of fiscal 2021.
Growth Markets: $3.19 billion, an increase of 22% in U.S. dollars and 30% in local currency compared with the third quarter of fiscal 2021.
Revenues by Industry Group
Revenues by industry group were as follows:
Communications, Media & Technology: $3.43 billion, an increase of 27% in U.S. dollars and 31% in local currency compared with the third quarter of fiscal 2021.
Financial Services: $3.08 billion, an increase of 19% in U.S. dollars and 24% in local currency compared with the third quarter of fiscal 2021.
Health & Public Service: $2.92 billion, an increase of 16% in U.S. dollars and 19% in local currency compared with the third quarter of fiscal 2021.
Products: $4.60 billion, an increase of 25% in U.S. dollars and 31% in local currency compared with the third quarter of fiscal 2021.
Resources: $2.13 billion, an increase of 21% in U.S. dollars and 26% in local currency compared with the third quarter of fiscal 2021.
Returning Cash to Shareholders
Accenture continues to return cash to shareholders through cash dividends and share repurchases.
Dividend
On May 13, 2022, a quarterly cash dividend of $0.97 per share was paid to shareholders of record at the close of business on April 14, 2022. These cash dividend payments totaled $614 million, bringing dividend payments for the year to date to $1.84 billion.
Accenture plc has declared another quarterly cash dividend of $0.97 per share for shareholders of record at the close of business on July 14, 2022. This dividend, which is payable on Aug. 15, represents a 10% increase over the quarterly dividend rate of $0.88 per share in fiscal 2021.
Share Repurchase Activity
During the third quarter of fiscal 2022, Accenture repurchased or redeemed 3.1 million shares for a total of $972 million, including approximately 2.9 million shares repurchased in the open market. This brings Accenture’s total share repurchases and redemptions for the first three quarters of fiscal 2022 to 10.1 million shares for a total of $3.51 billion, including approximately 7.7 million shares repurchased in the open market.
Accenture’s total remaining share repurchase authority at May 31, 2022 was approximately $3.7 billion.
At May 31, 2022, Accenture had approximately 633 million total shares outstanding.
Business Outlook
Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2022
Accenture expects revenues for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 to be in the range of $15.0 billion to $15.5 billion, 20% to 24% growth in local currency, reflecting the company’s assumption of a negative 8% foreign-exchange impact compared with the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021.
Fiscal Year 2022
Accenture’s business outlook for the full 2022 fiscal year now assumes that the foreign-exchange impact on its results in U.S. dollars will be approximately negative 4.5% compared with fiscal 2021; the company previously expected a negative 3% foreign-exchange impact.
For fiscal 2022, the company now expects revenue growth to be in the range of 25.5% to 26.5% in local currency, compared with 24% to 26% previously.
Accenture continues to expect operating margin for the full fiscal year to be 15.2%, an expansion of 10 basis points from fiscal 2021.
The company now expects its annual effective tax rate to be in the range of 23.5% to 24.5%, compared with 23% to 25% previously.
The company now expects diluted EPS to be in the range of $10.61 to $10.70, an increase of 21% to 22% over adjusted FY21 diluted EPS of $8.80—which exclude gains on an investment of $0.36 from FY21 GAAP diluted EPS of $9.16. The company previously expected fiscal 2022 diluted EPS to be in the range of $10.61 to $10.81.
For fiscal 2022, the company continues to expect operating cash flow to be in the range of $8.7 billion to $9.2 billion; continues to expect property and equipment additions to be $700 million; and continues to expect free cash flow to be in the range of $8.0 billion to $8.5 billion.
The company continues to expect to return at least $6.5 billion in cash to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.
360° Value Reporting
Accenture’s goal is to create 360° value for our clients, people, shareholders, partners, and communities. To enhance transparency and provide a comprehensive view for all stakeholders, we have combined our financial and environmental, social and governance (ESG) reporting into a digital-first experience. To access our goals, progress and performance, please visit the Accenture 360° Value Reporting Experience (Accenture.com/reportingexperience).
Accenture plc
Consolidated Income Statements
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
May 31, 2022
% of
Revenues
May 31, 2021
% of
Revenues
May 31, 2022
% of
Revenues
May 31, 2021
% of
Revenues
REVENUES:
Revenues
$
16,158,803
100.0
%
$
13,263,795
100.0
%
$
46,170,649
100.0
%
$
37,114,105
100.0
%
OPERATING EXPENSES:
Cost of services
10,844,069
67.1
%
8,859,411
66.8
%
31,415,167
68.0
%
25,216,193
67.9
%
Sales and marketing
1,660,919
10.3
%
1,406,606
10.6
%
4,530,158
9.8
%
3,773,268
10.2
%
General and administrative costs
1,050,697
6.5
%
879,122
6.6
%
3,126,332
6.8
%
2,461,804
6.6
%
Total operating expenses
13,555,685
11,145,139
39,071,657
31,451,265
OPERATING INCOME
2,603,118
16.1
%
2,118,656
16.0
%
7,098,992
15.4
%
5,662,840
15.3
%
Interest income
8,727
4,551
22,046
23,643
Interest expense
(12,050
)
(28,739
)
(34,449
)
(46,515
)
Other income (expense), net
(8,877
)
(467
)
(39,089
)
203,343
Loss on disposition of Russia business
(96,294
)
—
(96,294
)
—
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
2,494,624
15.4
%
2,094,001
15.8
%
6,951,206
15.1
%
5,843,311
15.7
%
Income tax expense
675,308
524,429
1,654,631
1,290,189
NET INCOME
1,819,316
11.3
%
1,569,572
11.8
%
5,296,575
11.5
%
4,553,122
12.3
%
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest in Accenture Canada Holdings Inc.
(1,902
)
(1,699
)
(5,578
)
(5,001
)
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests – other (1)
(31,339
)
(18,447
)
(78,956
)
(57,560
)
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO ACCENTURE PLC
$
1,786,075
11.1
%
$
1,549,426
11.7
%
$
5,212,041
11.3
%
$
4,490,561
12.1
%
CALCULATION OF EARNINGS PER SHARE:
Net income attributable to Accenture plc
$
1,786,075
$
1,549,426
$
5,212,041
$
4,490,561
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest in Accenture Canada Holdings Inc. (2)
1,902
1,699
5,578
5,001
Net income for diluted earnings per share calculation
$
1,787,977
$
1,551,125
$
5,217,619
$
4,495,562
EARNINGS PER SHARE:
Basic
$
2.82
$
2.44
$
8.23
$
7.07
Diluted
$
2.79
$
2.40
$
8.11
$
6.96
WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES:
Basic
632,749,442
635,203,753
632,969,487
635,151,632
Diluted
641,004,741
645,454,021
643,692,440
646,244,001
Cash dividends per share
$
0.97
$
0.88
$
2.91
$
2.64
(1)
Comprised primarily of noncontrolling interest attributable to the noncontrolling shareholders of Avanade, Inc.
(2)
Diluted earnings per share assumes the exchange of all Accenture Canada Holdings Inc. exchangeable shares for Accenture plc Class A ordinary shares on a one-for-one basis. The income effect does not take into account “Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests — other,” since those shares are not redeemable or exchangeable for Accenture plc Class A ordinary shares.
Accenture plc
Summary of Revenues
(In thousands of U.S. dollars)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Percent
Increase
U.S.
Dollars
Percent
Increase
Local
Currency
May 31, 2022
May 31, 2021
GEOGRAPHIC MARKETS
North America
$
7,613,629
$
6,199,583
23
%
23
%
Europe
5,350,360
4,452,360
20
30
Growth Markets
3,194,814
2,611,852
22
30
Total Revenues
$
16,158,803
$
13,263,795
22
%
27
%
INDUSTRY GROUPS
Communications, Media & Technology
$
3,427,232
$
2,704,260
27
%
31
%
Financial Services
3,079,418
2,597,532
19
24
Health & Public Service
2,917,028
2,519,591
16
19
Products
4,601,473
3,673,963
25
31
Resources
2,133,652
1,768,449
21
26
Total Revenues
$
16,158,803
$
13,263,795
22
%
27
%
TYPE OF WORK
Consulting
$
9,032,484
$
7,260,428
24
%
30
%
Outsourcing
7,126,319
6,003,367
19
23
Total Revenues
$
16,158,803
$
13,263,795
22
%
27
%
Nine Months Ended
Percent
Increase
U.S.
Dollars
Percent
Increase
Local
Currency
May 31, 2022
May 31, 2021
GEOGRAPHIC MARKETS
North America
$
21,597,880
$
17,312,514
25
%
25
%
Europe
15,460,313
12,449,811
24
30
Growth Markets
9,112,456
7,351,780
24
30
Total Revenues
$
46,170,649
$
37,114,105
24
%
27
%
INDUSTRY GROUPS
Communications, Media & Technology
$
9,703,579
$
7,518,074
29
%
32
%
Financial Services
8,869,296
7,321,378
21
25
Health & Public Service
8,333,915
6,993,381
19
21
Products
13,212,255
10,220,982
29
33
Resources
6,051,604
5,060,290
20
23
Total Revenues
$
46,170,649
$
37,114,105
24
%
27
%
TYPE OF WORK
Consulting
$
25,747,095
$
20,032,392
29
%
32
%
Outsourcing
20,423,554
17,081,713
20
22
Total Revenues
$
46,170,649
$
37,114,105
24
%
27
%
Accenture plc
Operating Income by Geographic Market
(In thousands of U.S. dollars)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
May 31, 2022
May 31, 2021
Operating
Income
Operating
Margin
Operating
Income
Operating
Margin
Increase
North America
$
1,379,828
18
%
$
1,128,352
18
%
$
251,476
Europe
693,512
13
607,858
14
85,654
Growth Markets
529,778
17
382,446
15
147,332
Total Operating Income
$
2,603,118
16.1
%
$
2,118,656
16.0
%
$
484,462
Nine Months Ended
May 31, 2022
May 31, 2021
Operating
Income
Operating
Margin
Operating
Income
Operating
Margin
Increase
North America
$
3,715,155
17
%
$
2,789,305
16
%
$
925,850
Europe
1,969,997
13
1,740,221
14
229,776
Growth Markets
1,413,840
16
1,133,314
15
280,526
Total Operating Income
$
7,098,992
15.4
%
$
5,662,840
15.3
%
$
1,436,152
Accenture plc
Reconciliation of Net Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share, as Reported (GAAP), to Net Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share, as Adjusted (Non-GAAP)
(In thousands of U.S. dollars, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Nine Months Ended
May 31, 2022
May 31, 2021
As Reported
(GAAP)
As Reported
(GAAP)
Investment
Gains (1)
Adjusted
(Non-GAAP)
Income before income taxes
$
6,951,206
$
5,843,311
$
(271,009
)
$
5,572,302
Income tax expense
1,654,631
1,290,189
(41,440
)
1,248,749
Net Income
$
5,296,575
$
4,553,122
$
(229,569
)
$
4,323,553
Effective tax rate
23.8
%
22.1
%
22.4
%
Diluted earnings per share
$
8.11
$
6.96
$
(0.36
)
$
6.60
Amounts in table may not total due to rounding.
(1)
Represents gains related to our investment in Duck Creek Technologies.
Accenture plc
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(In thousands of U.S. dollars)
May 31, 2022
August 31, 2021
ASSETS
(Unaudited)
CURRENT ASSETS:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
6,703,568
$
8,168,174
Short-term investments
4,322
4,294
Receivables and contract assets
12,219,074
9,728,212
Other current assets
2,080,776
1,765,831
Total current assets
21,007,740
19,666,511
NON-CURRENT ASSETS:
Contract assets
35,714
38,334
Investments
331,503
329,526
Property and equipment, net
1,665,478
1,639,105
Lease assets
3,178,636
3,182,519
Goodwill
12,499,443
11,125,861
Other non-current assets
7,376,684
7,193,987
Total non-current assets
25,087,458
23,509,332
TOTAL ASSETS
$
46,095,198
$
43,175,843
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Current portion of long-term debt and bank borrowings
$
8,768
$
12,080
Accounts payable
2,384,352
2,274,057
Deferred revenues
4,561,147
4,229,177
Accrued payroll and related benefits
7,047,124
6,747,853
Lease liabilities
733,805
744,164
Other accrued liabilities
1,827,396
1,701,536
Total current liabilities
16,562,592
15,708,867
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:
Long-term debt
51,546
53,473
Lease liabilities
2,694,489
2,696,917
Other non-current liabilities
4,774,848
4,619,472
Total non-current liabilities
7,520,883
7,369,862
Total Accenture plc shareholders’ equity
21,389,094
19,529,454
Noncontrolling interests
622,629
567,660
Total shareholders’ equity
22,011,723
20,097,114
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
$
46,095,198
$
43,175,843
Accenture plc
Consolidated Cash Flows Statements
(In thousands of U.S. dollars)
(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
May 31, 2022
May 31, 2021
May 31, 2022
May 31, 2021
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
Net income
$
1,819,316
$
1,569,572
$
5,296,575
$
4,553,122
Depreciation, amortization and other
524,186
478,986
1,553,311
1,404,961
Share-based compensation expense
407,257
331,038
1,319,555
1,067,251
Change in assets and liabilities/other, net
313,896
21,554
(2,418,422
)
(486,618
)
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
3,064,655
2,401,150
5,751,019
6,538,716
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
Purchases of property and equipment
(194,616
)
(158,212
)
(540,947
)
(343,837
)
Purchases of businesses and investments, net of cash acquired
(363,614
)
(429,237
)
(2,212,388
)
(1,544,412
)
Proceeds from the sale of businesses and investments, net of cash transferred
(111,660
)
(314
)
(108,099
)
409,828
Other investing, net
2,936
15,075
9,397
19,971
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
(666,954
)
(572,688
)
(2,852,037
)
(1,458,450
)
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares
497,974
392,478
1,199,851
939,564
Purchases of shares
(972,171
)
(834,995
)
(3,510,891
)
(2,788,476
)
Cash dividends paid
(613,785
)
(559,070
)
(1,843,576
)
(1,678,164
)
Other financing, net
(15,457
)
(10,781
)
(54,998
)
(31,476
)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(1,103,439
)
(1,012,368
)
(4,209,614
)
(3,558,552
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
(56,810
)
26,708
(153,974
)
72,336
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS