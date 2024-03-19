Accenture Teams with NVIDIA to Showcase AI-Powered Immersive Client Experiences for Defender

SAN JOSE, Calif.; March 18, 2024 - Accenture (NYSE: ACN) is pioneering the use of advanced generative AI and real-time graphics capabilities with Defender to elevate the modern luxury client experience, driving new content production practices, conversational intelligence, and interactive personalization using NVIDIA's Omniverse platform and NVIDIA Edify-powered models.

Accenture Song, the world's largest tech-powered creative group, is using NVIDIA's Omniverse platform to generate highest fidelity Defender vehicles from computer-aided design data for marketing purposes. Coupled with the NVIDIA Edify-powered generative AI microservice, Accenture Song is enabling the creation of cinematic 3D environments via conversational prompts. The result is a fully immersive 3D scene, harmonizing realistic, generated environments with a digital twin of the Defender vehicle.

The rapid evolution of AI and XR devices is ushering in a new generation of immersive experiences, where 3D data is consumed via both 2D and 3D interfaces. Accenture Song uses NVIDIA Omniverse and AI microservices across its industry portfolio, including automotive.

David Droga, CEO, Accenture Song, said: "Defender embodies the spirit of adventure and that is also true to our mission of reinventing creativity and design through pioneering technologies. This ambition and energy are shared between Accenture Song and Defender, and we're incredibly excited about the future of experiences we're pioneering in collaboration with NVIDIA."

Mark Cameron, managing director, Defender, said: "Defender's brand purpose is 'Embrace the Impossible'. Defender has enabled epic adventures since 1948 and today this extends to the virtual world. Collaboration with industry leaders, such as Accenture Song and NVIDIA, demonstrates how we are realizing our Reimagine strategy and creating modern luxury experiences for our clients."

"A rise in the use of physically based, immersive content is driving demand for generative AI assistants and OpenUSD-based pipelines to maximize efficiency without sacrificing quality," said Rev Lebaredian, vice president of Omniverse and Simulation Technology at NVIDIA. "Accenture Song, powered by NVIDIA Omniverse and AI, will advance the next generation of digital content for companies across numerous industries."

This collaboration builds on Accenture Song's existing relationship with JLR, supporting its global marketing operations, as well as JLR's existing strategic partnership with NVIDIA on next-generation automated driving systems plus AI-enabled services and experiences.

Using generative AI to bring new value to clients is part of Accenture's broader $3 billion investment in data and AI in order to help clients accelerate transformation, including its investment in Writer.com and the launch of a network of generative AI studios across the world. Along with specialized services to help clients build their own large language models that are tailored to meet their specific business needs.

Accenture will be demonstrating NVIDIA Omniverse in action with Defender at NVIDIA's GTC, a global AI conference held 18-21 March in San Jose, California.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company that helps the world's leading businesses, governments and other organizations build their digital core, optimize their operations, accelerate revenue growth and enhance citizen services-creating tangible value at speed and scale. We are a talent- and innovation-led company with approximately 743,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries. Technology is at the core of change today, and we are one of the world's leaders in helping drive that change, with strong ecosystem relationships. We combine our strength in technology and leadership in cloud, data and AI with unmatched industry experience, functional expertise and global delivery capability. We are uniquely able to deliver tangible outcomes because of our broad range of services, solutions and assets across Strategy & Consulting, Technology, Operations, Industry X and Song. These capabilities, together with our culture of shared success and commitment to creating 360° value, enable us to help our clients reinvent and build trusted, lasting relationships. We measure our success by the 360° value we create for our clients, each other, our shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

Accenture Song accelerates growth and value for our clients through sustained customer relevance. Our capabilities span ideation to execution: growth, product and experience design; technology and experience platforms; creative, media and marketing strategy; and campaign, commerce transformation content and channel orchestration. With strong client relationships and deep industry expertise, we help our clients operate at the speed of life through the unlimited potential of imagination, technology and intelligence.

About Defender

Defender embraces the impossible. Each member of the Defender family is purposefully designed, highly desirable and seriously durable. A modern-day hero that respects the past but at the same time anticipates the future.

Available in 90, 110 and 130 body styles, with up to eight seats, each has a charisma of its own.

As part of a sustainability-rich vision of modern luxury by design, Defender 110 is available as an electric hybrid.

Defender Hard Top means business, with 90 and 110 body styles for professional capability.

A beacon of liberty since 1948, Defender supports humanitarian and conservation work with the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies and the Tusk Trust.

The Defender brand is underpinned by Land Rover - a mark of trust built on 75 years of expertise in technology and world-leading off-road capability.

Defender is designed and engineered in the UK and sold in 121 countries. It belongs to the JLR house of brands alongside Range Rover, Discovery and Jaguar.

About NVIDIA

Since its founding in 1993, NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been a pioneer in accelerated computing. The company's invention of the GPU in 1999 sparked the growth of the PC gaming market, redefined computer graphics, ignited the era of modern AI and is fueling industrial digitalization across markets. NVIDIA is now a full-stack computing infrastructure company with data-center-scale offerings that are reshaping industry. More information at https://nvidianews.nvidia.com/.

