Accenture Teams with Proximus on Next Generation Digital TV Platform, Proximus Pickx

BRUSSELS; July 10, 2024 - Accenture (NYSE: ACN) and Proximus have teamed to reinvent the Belgian telco and media company's customer, employee and ecosystem experiences for its on-demand and streaming entertainment service, Pickx.

Proximus engaged Accenture to design, implement and train its people on Accenture Video Solution (AVS) - a cloud-agnostic platform to manage Proximus' digital video content and optimize its end-user experiences. AVS allows Proximus to focus on delivering features and innovation to its customers quickly, while lowering the company's technical debt. Employees have a modern, data-driven and scalable platform that helps them make informed customer relationship management, advertising, promotion and distribution management decisions.

url https://play.vidyard.com/tEYytDi2PaeXDFzPThcMNJ preview https://play.vidyard.com/tEYytDi2PaeXDFzPThcMNJ.jpg

The first hundred thousand Pickx customers were successfully migrated by May, keeping their existing hardware and personal video recordings, without losing any functionality. New features include being able to switch from one device to another seamlessly and moving to high definition or standard definition automatically depending on available bandwidth. Customer service call rates were good after the transition.

Additionally, Proximus affiliates Tango and Scarlet can fully benefit from the multi-tenancy capabilities of the solution lowering considerably their investments.

Antonietta Mastroianni, Chief Digital & Information Officer with Proximus Group, said, "The world continues to change when it comes to how people consume content. At Proximus, we constantly strive to provide the best services to our customers, and we have the market knowledge and the technological capacity to do so. Our collaboration with Accenture enables us to provide first-rate digital TV services that answer our customers' needs."

The companies are collaborating in areas such as video services innovation, new feature development, solid video operations, advanced customer service support, environmental sustainability practices for Pickx services and devices, and ecosystem integration for additional services like connected home and multi-platform streaming and entertainment.

"The urgency for media companies to reinvent has never been greater as customers continue to expect more from their viewing experiences," said Vincent Besson, managing director with Accenture, who leads its Communications, Media and Technology industry in Belgium, France, the Netherlands and Luxembourg. "AVS provides the platform to rapidly test, develop and bring new services to market that can tackle that issue head on. Importantly, the platform is flexible and can be scaled as needed, making sure the audience has a seamless viewing experience."

About Proximus

Proximus Group (Euronext Brussels: PROX), headquartered in Brussels, is a provider of future-proof connectivity, IT and digital services, operating in the Benelux and global markets. The Group is actively engaged in building a connected world and in ensuring the trustworthiness, security and sovereignty of digital services, to the benefit of society.

Proximus has the ambition to build the #1 gigabit network for Belgium and plays a central role in creating inspiring digital ecosystems, while fostering an engaging culture and empowering ways of working. Building upon these strengths, Proximus aims to contribute to an inclusive and sustainable digital society, delight customers with an unrivalled experience and achieve profitable growth both locally and internationally to deliver long-term value for stakeholders.

In Belgium, Proximus' core products and services are offered under the Proximus, Mobile Vikings, Scarlet and Proximus NXT brands. The Group is also active in Luxembourg (Tango and Telindus Luxembourg) and in the Netherlands (Telindus Netherlands). The Group's international carrier activities are managed by BICS, a leading international communications enabler, one of the key global voice carriers and the leading provider of mobile data services worldwide. With Telesign, the Group also encompasses a fast-growing leader in authentication and digital identity services, serving the world's largest internet brands, digital champions and cloud native businesses.

With 11,654 employees, imbued with Proximus' Think Possible mindset and all engaged to offer a superior customer experience, the Group realized an underlying Group revenue of EUR 6,042 million end-2023.

For more information, visit www.proximus.com & www.proximus.be.

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global professional services company that helps the world's leading businesses, governments and other organizations build their digital core, optimize their operations, accelerate revenue growth and enhance citizen services-creating tangible value at speed and scale. We are a talent- and innovation-led company with 750,000 people serving clients in more than 120 countries. Technology is at the core of change today, and we are one of the world's leaders in helping drive that change, with strong ecosystem relationships. We combine our strength in technology and leadership in cloud, data and AI with unmatched industry experience, functional expertise and global delivery capability. We are uniquely able to deliver tangible outcomes because of our broad range of services, solutions and assets across Strategy & Consulting, Technology, Operations, Industry X and Song. These capabilities, together with our culture of shared success and commitment to creating 360° value, enable us to help our clients reinvent and build trusted, lasting relationships. We measure our success by the 360° value we create for our clients, each other, our shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at www.accenture.com.

# # #

Contact:



Molly McDonagh

Accenture

+44 (0)7825 023 622

molly.mcdonagh@accenture.com

Copyright © 2024 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are trademarks of Accenture.