Q FY23 Performance
Solid revenue growth with continued margin expansion and very strong EPS and free cash flow*
Total Revenues
Geographic Markets (Revenues and Growth in Local Currency)
$1
.
B
%
%
%
Increase of
% in local
$ B
$ . B
$ . B
currency and
% in USD
North America
Europe
Growth Markets
Industry Groups (Revenues and Growth in Local Currency)
Communications, Media & Technology
%
$.B
Financial
Services
%
$.B
Health &
Public Service
%
$.B
Products
%
$.B
Resources
%
$.B
EPS (Adjusted)
$.
% increase*
Returning Cash To Shareholders
*After adjusting Q3 FY23 GAAP EPS of $3.15 to exclude the impact of business optimization costs of $0.42 per share and an investment gain of $0.38 per share. On a GAAP basis, Q3 FY23 EPS increased 13%.
Operating Margin (Adjusted)
.%
0 bps increase*
*After adjusting Q3 FY23 GAAP operating margin of 14.2% to exclude business optimization costs of 210 bps. On a GAAP basis, Q3 FY23 operating margin decreased 190 bps.
Free Cash Flow
$.B
Share Repurchases
$
Dividends Paid
$M
Quarterly cash dividend declared
$1.12
Per Share
Increase of $0.15 per share or 15% over the quarterly dividend rate in fiscal year 2022
Services
Revenue Growth in Local Currency
Strategy &
single-digit
Consulting
decline
Technology
-digit
growth
Operations
double-digit
growth
Highlights of Strategic Priorities
Revenue Growth in Local Currency
(Includes overlap)
Cloud
Song
very strong double-
strong double-digit
digit growth
growth
Industry X
Security
strong double-digit
very strong double-
growth
digit growth
New Bookings
$.B
Book-to-bill
%increase in local currency
% increase in USD
To learn more about how we create value for all the stakeholders we serve, please visit the Accenture 360° Value Reporting Experience (www.accenture.com/reportingexperience).
Accenture discloses information about its Services and Strategic Priorities to provide additional insights into the company's business. Revenues for Services and Strategic Priorities are approximate and may be modified to reflect periodic changes in definitions. Judgment is required to allocate revenues for client arrangements with multiple offerings into individual Services. Revenues for Strategic Priorities overlap so revenues for the same client arrangement may be included in multiple Strategic Priorities. For full financial data, non-GAAP financial disclosure and cautionary language regarding forward-looking statements, please refer to Accenture's fiscal year 2023 third quarter news release on June 22, 2023, which accompanies this presentaton and is available at investor.accenture.com.
Q3 YTD FY23 Performance
Strong revenue growth with margin expansion, double-digit EPS growth and strong free cash flow*
Total Revenues
Geographic Markets (Revenues and Growth in Local Currency)
$
. B
%
%
%
Increase of 10% in local
$ . B
$ . B
$ . B
currency and 4% in USD
Northi America
Europe
Growth Markets
Industry Groups (Revenues and Growth in Local Currency)
Communications,
Financial
Health &
Media & Technology
Services
Public Service
%
%
%
$ . B
$ . B
$ . B
Products
%
$.B
Resources
%
$.B
EPS (Adjusted)
$.
Returning Cash To Shareholders
% increase*
*After adjusting Q3 YTD FY23 GAAP EPS of $8.62 to exclude the impact of business.
optimization. costs of $0.72 per share and an investment gain of $0.38 per share. On a GAAP basis, Q3 YTD FY23 EPS increased 6%.
Operating Margin (Adjusted)
. %
bps increase*
*After adjusting Q3 YTD GAAP operating margin of 14.3% to exclude business optimization costs of 130 bps. On a GAAP basis, Q3 YTD FY23 operating margin decreased 110 bps.
Free Cash Flow
$.B
Share Repurchases
$.B
Dividends Paid
$.B
Cash dividends
$.
Per Share
Increase of 15%
over the dividend rate in fiscal year 2022
New Bookings
Services
Highlights of Strategic Priorities
Revenue Growth in Local Currency
Revenue Growth in Local Currency
(Includes overlap)
Strategy &
low single-digit
Cloud
Song
Consulting
decline
very strong double-
double-digit
digit growth
growth
Technology
double-digit
growth
Industry X
Security
very strong double-
very strong double-
Operations
double-digit
digit growth
digit growth
growth
$.B
Book-to-bill.
% increase in local currency
% increase in USD
To learn more about how we create value for all the stakeholders we serve, please visit the Accenture 360° Value Reporting Experience (www.accenture.com/reportingexperience).
Accenture discloses information about its Services and Strategic Priorities to provide additional insights into the company's business. Revenues for Services and Strategic Priorities are approximate and may be modified to reflect periodic changes in definitions. Judgment is required to allocate revenues for client arrangements with multiple offerings into individual Services. Revenues for Strategic Priorities overlap so revenues for the same client arrangement may be included in multiple Strategic Priorities. For full financial data, non-GAAP financial disclosure and cautionary language regarding forward-looking statements, please refer to Accenture's fiscal year 2023 third quarter news release on
June 22, 2023, which accompanies this presentaton and is available at investor.accenture.com.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
Accenture plc published this content on 22 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 June 2023 11:14:09 UTC.