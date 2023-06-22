Q FY23 Performance
Solid revenue growth with continued margin expansion and very strong EPS and free cash flow*
Total Revenues
Geographic Markets (Revenues and Growth in Local Currency)
$1
.
B
%
%
%
Increase of
% in local
$ B
$ . B
$ . B
currency and
% in USD
North America
Europe
Growth Markets
Industry Groups (Revenues and Growth in Local Currency)
Communications, Media & Technology
%
$.B
Financial
Services
%
$.B
Health &
Public Service
%
$.B
Products
%
$.B
Resources
%
$.B
EPS (Adjusted)
$.
% increase*
Returning Cash To Shareholders
*After adjusting Q3 FY23 GAAP EPS of $3.15 to exclude the impact of business optimization costs of $0.42 per share and an investment gain of $0.38 per share. On a GAAP basis, Q3 FY23 EPS increased 13%.
Operating Margin (Adjusted)
.%
0 bps increase*
*After adjusting Q3 FY23 GAAP operating margin of 14.2% to exclude business optimization costs of 210 bps. On a GAAP basis, Q3 FY23 operating margin decreased 190 bps.
Free Cash Flow
$.B
Share Repurchases
$
Dividends Paid
$M
Quarterly cash dividend declared
$1.12
Per Share
Increase of $0.15 per share or 15% over the quarterly dividend rate in fiscal year 2022
Services
Revenue Growth in Local Currency
Strategy &
single-digit
Consulting
decline
Technology
-digit
growth
Operations
double-digit
growth
Highlights of Strategic Priorities
Revenue Growth in Local Currency
(Includes overlap)
Cloud
Song
very strong double-
strong double-digit
digit growth
growth
Industry X
Security
strong double-digit
very strong double-
growth
digit growth
New Bookings
$.B
Book-to-bill
% increase in local currency
% increase in USD
Q3 YTD FY23 Performance
Strong revenue growth with margin expansion, double-digit EPS growth and strong free cash flow*
Total Revenues
Geographic Markets (Revenues and Growth in Local Currency)
$
. B
%
%
%
Increase of 10% in local
$ . B
$ . B
$ . B
currency and 4% in USD
Northi America
Europe
Growth Markets
Industry Groups (Revenues and Growth in Local Currency)
Communications,
Financial
Health &
Media & Technology
Services
Public Service
%
%
%
$ . B
$ . B
$ . B
Products
%
$.B
Resources
%
$.B
EPS (Adjusted)
$.
Returning Cash To Shareholders
% increase*
*After adjusting Q3 YTD FY23 GAAP EPS of $8.62 to exclude the impact of business.
optimization. costs of $0.72 per share and an investment gain of $0.38 per share. On a GAAP basis, Q3 YTD FY23 EPS increased 6%.
Operating Margin (Adjusted)
. %
bps increase*
*After adjusting Q3 YTD GAAP operating margin of 14.3% to exclude business optimization costs of 130 bps. On a GAAP basis, Q3 YTD FY23 operating margin decreased 110 bps.
Free Cash Flow
$.B
Share Repurchases
$.B
Dividends Paid
$.B
Cash dividends
$.
Per Share
Increase of 15%
over the dividend rate in fiscal year 2022
New Bookings
Services
Highlights of Strategic Priorities
Revenue Growth in Local Currency
Revenue Growth in Local Currency
(Includes overlap)
Strategy &
low single-digit
Cloud
Song
Consulting
decline
very strong double-
double-digit
digit growth
growth
Technology
double-digit
growth
Industry X
Security
very strong double-
very strong double-
Operations
double-digit
digit growth
digit growth
growth
$.B
Book-to-bill.
% increase in local currency
% increase in USD
RETURN METRICS TREND
Q3 FY23
Quarter Ending Return Metrics from August 31, 2021 to May 31, 2023
(Unaudited)
Twelve Months Ended
8/31/21
11/30/21
2/28/22
5/31/22
8/31/22
11/30/22
2/28/23
5/31/23
Return on Invested Capital
31%
32%
33%
33%
33%
32%
32%
29%
Return on Equity
32%
32%
33%
32%
33%
32%
31%
30%
Return on Assets
15%
15%
16%
15%
15%
16%
16%
15%
Note:
February 2023 through May 2023 results include the impact of business optimization costs
May 2023 results include the gain on the sale of Duck Creek
3
RECONCILIATION OF RETURN ON INVESTED CAPITAL (ROIC)
Q3 FY23
For the Twelve Months Ended May 31, 2023
(in millions of U.S. dollars)
(Unaudited)
Purpose
ROIC represents Return on Invested Capital and is equal to the tax adjusted operating income divided by total average capital, as outlined below. Accenture believes reporting ROIC provides investors with greater visibility of how effectively Accenture uses the capital invested in its operations. ROIC is not a measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income as an indicator of company performance, or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity.
Twelve Months Ended
5/31/23
(1)
Comments
Net Income Attributable to Accenture plc
$7,164
Noncontrolling interests Income tax expense Non-operating (income) expense
124
2,137
- This represents the sum of the following line items on the Consolidated Income Statements: Interest income, Interest expense, and Other income/expense, net.
Operating Income
Annual Effective Tax Rate
Tax Adjusted Operating Income
Divided by Average Capital:
Capital at May 31, 2023
Noncontrolling interests
Total Accenture plc shareholders' equity Short-term bank borrowings, Long-term debt
Capital at May 31, 2022
Noncontrolling interests
Total Accenture plc shareholders' equity Short-term bank borrowings, Long-term debt
Average Capital
Return on Invested Capital
(1) May not total due to rounding
$9,165
22.6% The tax rate represents a weighted average of the FY22 full year tax rate of 24.0% and FY23 YTD tax rate of 22.1%
$7,098
729
25,332
54
$26,116
623
21,389
60
$22,072
$24,094
29%
4
RECONCILIATION OF RETURN ON EQUITY (ROE)
Q3 FY23
For the Twelve Months Ended May 31, 2023
(in millions of U.S. dollars)
(Unaudited)
Purpose
ROE represents Return on Equity and is equal to the tax adjusted income before income taxes divided by average equity plus noncontrolling interests, as outlined below. Accenture believes reporting Return on Equity provides investors with a measure of the level of earnings generated in relation to total shareholders' equity plus noncontrolling interests. ROE is not a measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income as an indicator of company performance, or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity.
Twelve Months Ended
5/31/23
(1)
Comments
Net Income Attributable to Accenture plc
$7,164
Noncontrolling interests
124
Income tax expense
2,137
Income Before Income Taxes
$9,425
Annual Effective Tax Rate
22.6% The tax rate represents a weighted average of the FY22 full
year tax rate of 24.0% and FY23 YTD tax rate of 22.1%
Tax Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes
$7,299
Divided by Average Equity and Noncontrolling Interests:
Noncontrolling interests at May 31, 2023
729
Total Accenture plc shareholders' equity at May 31, 2023
25,332
$26,062
Noncontrolling interests at May 31, 2022
623
Total Accenture plc shareholders' equity at May 31, 2022
21,389
$22,012
Average Equity and Noncontrolling Interests
$24,037
Return on Equity
30%
(1) May not total due to rounding
5
