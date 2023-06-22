Q FY23 Performance

Solid revenue growth with continued margin expansion and very strong EPS and free cash flow*

Total Revenues

Geographic Markets (Revenues and Growth in Local Currency)

$1

.

B

%

%

%

Increase of

% in local

$ B

$ . B

$ . B

currency and

% in USD

North America

Europe

Growth Markets

Industry Groups (Revenues and Growth in Local Currency)

Communications, Media & Technology

%

$.B

Financial

Services

%

$.B

Health &

Public Service

%

$.B

Products

%

$.B

Resources

%

$.B

EPS (Adjusted)

$.

% increase*

Returning Cash To Shareholders

*After adjusting Q3 FY23 GAAP EPS of $3.15 to exclude the impact of business optimization costs of $0.42 per share and an investment gain of $0.38 per share. On a GAAP basis, Q3 FY23 EPS increased 13%.

Operating Margin (Adjusted)

.%

0 bps increase*

*After adjusting Q3 FY23 GAAP operating margin of 14.2% to exclude business optimization costs of 210 bps. On a GAAP basis, Q3 FY23 operating margin decreased 190 bps.

Free Cash Flow

$.B

Share Repurchases

$

Dividends Paid

$M

Quarterly cash dividend declared

$1.12

Per Share

Increase of $0.15 per share or 15% over the quarterly dividend rate in fiscal year 2022

Services

Revenue Growth in Local Currency

Strategy &

single-digit

Consulting

decline

Technology

-digit

growth

Operations

double-digit

growth

Highlights of Strategic Priorities

Revenue Growth in Local Currency

(Includes overlap)

Cloud

Song

very strong double-

strong double-digit

digit growth

growth

Industry X

Security

strong double-digit

very strong double-

growth

digit growth

New Bookings

$.B

Book-to-bill

% increase in local currency

% increase in USD

To learn more about how we create value for all the stakeholders we serve, please visit the Accenture 360° Value Reporting Experience (www.accenture.com/reportingexperience).

Accenture discloses information about its Services and Strategic Priorities to provide additional insights into the company's business. Revenues for Services and Strategic Priorities are approximate and may be modified to reflect periodic changes in definitions. Judgment is required to allocate revenues for client arrangements with multiple offerings into individual Services. Revenues for Strategic Priorities overlap so revenues for the same client arrangement may be included in multiple Strategic Priorities. For full financial data, non-GAAP

financial disclosure and cautionary language regarding forward-looking statements, please refer to Accenture's fiscal year 2023 third quarter news release on June 22, 2023, which1 accompanies this presentaton and is available at investor.accenture.com.

Q3 YTD FY23 Performance

Strong revenue growth with margin expansion, double-digit EPS growth and strong free cash flow*

Total Revenues

Geographic Markets (Revenues and Growth in Local Currency)

$

. B

%

%

%

Increase of 10% in local

$ . B

$ . B

$ . B

currency and 4% in USD

Northi America

Europe

Growth Markets

Industry Groups (Revenues and Growth in Local Currency)

Communications,

Financial

Health &

Media & Technology

Services

Public Service

%

%

%

$ . B

$ . B

$ . B

Products

%

$.B

Resources

%

$.B

EPS (Adjusted)

$.

Returning Cash To Shareholders

% increase*

*After adjusting Q3 YTD FY23 GAAP EPS of $8.62 to exclude the impact of business.

optimization. costs of $0.72 per share and an investment gain of $0.38 per share. On a GAAP basis, Q3 YTD FY23 EPS increased 6%.

Operating Margin (Adjusted)

. %

bps increase*

*After adjusting Q3 YTD GAAP operating margin of 14.3% to exclude business optimization costs of 130 bps. On a GAAP basis, Q3 YTD FY23 operating margin decreased 110 bps.

Free Cash Flow

$.B

Share Repurchases

$.B

Dividends Paid

$.B

Cash dividends

$.

Per Share

Increase of 15%

over the dividend rate in fiscal year 2022

New Bookings

Services

Highlights of Strategic Priorities

Revenue Growth in Local Currency

Revenue Growth in Local Currency

(Includes overlap)

Strategy &

low single-digit

Cloud

Song

Consulting

decline

very strong double-

double-digit

digit growth

growth

Technology

double-digit

growth

Industry X

Security

very strong double-

very strong double-

Operations

double-digit

digit growth

digit growth

growth

$.B

Book-to-bill.

% increase in local currency

% increase in USD

RETURN METRICS TREND

Q3 FY23

Quarter Ending Return Metrics from August 31, 2021 to May 31, 2023

(Unaudited)

Twelve Months Ended

8/31/21

11/30/21

2/28/22

5/31/22

8/31/22

11/30/22

2/28/23

5/31/23

Return on Invested Capital

31%

32%

33%

33%

33%

32%

32%

29%

Return on Equity

32%

32%

33%

32%

33%

32%

31%

30%

Return on Assets

15%

15%

16%

15%

15%

16%

16%

15%

Note:

February 2023 through May 2023 results include the impact of business optimization costs

May 2023 results include the gain on the sale of Duck Creek

3

RECONCILIATION OF RETURN ON INVESTED CAPITAL (ROIC)

Q3 FY23

For the Twelve Months Ended May 31, 2023

(in millions of U.S. dollars)

(Unaudited)

Purpose

ROIC represents Return on Invested Capital and is equal to the tax adjusted operating income divided by total average capital, as outlined below. Accenture believes reporting ROIC provides investors with greater visibility of how effectively Accenture uses the capital invested in its operations. ROIC is not a measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income as an indicator of company performance, or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity.

Twelve Months Ended

5/31/23

(1)

Comments

Net Income Attributable to Accenture plc

$7,164

Noncontrolling interests Income tax expense Non-operating (income) expense

124

2,137

  1. This represents the sum of the following line items on the Consolidated Income Statements: Interest income, Interest expense, and Other income/expense, net.

Operating Income

Annual Effective Tax Rate

Tax Adjusted Operating Income

Divided by Average Capital:

Capital at May 31, 2023

Noncontrolling interests

Total Accenture plc shareholders' equity Short-term bank borrowings, Long-term debt

Capital at May 31, 2022

Noncontrolling interests

Total Accenture plc shareholders' equity Short-term bank borrowings, Long-term debt

Average Capital

Return on Invested Capital

(1) May not total due to rounding

$9,165

22.6% The tax rate represents a weighted average of the FY22 full year tax rate of 24.0% and FY23 YTD tax rate of 22.1%

$7,098

729

25,332

54

$26,116

623

21,389

60

$22,072

$24,094

29%

4

RECONCILIATION OF RETURN ON EQUITY (ROE)

Q3 FY23

For the Twelve Months Ended May 31, 2023

(in millions of U.S. dollars)

(Unaudited)

Purpose

ROE represents Return on Equity and is equal to the tax adjusted income before income taxes divided by average equity plus noncontrolling interests, as outlined below. Accenture believes reporting Return on Equity provides investors with a measure of the level of earnings generated in relation to total shareholders' equity plus noncontrolling interests. ROE is not a measure of financial performance under generally accepted accounting principles and should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to net income as an indicator of company performance, or as an alternative to cash flows from operating activities as a measure of liquidity.

Twelve Months Ended

5/31/23

(1)

Comments

Net Income Attributable to Accenture plc

$7,164

Noncontrolling interests

124

Income tax expense

2,137

Income Before Income Taxes

$9,425

Annual Effective Tax Rate

22.6% The tax rate represents a weighted average of the FY22 full

year tax rate of 24.0% and FY23 YTD tax rate of 22.1%

Tax Adjusted Income Before Income Taxes

$7,299

Divided by Average Equity and Noncontrolling Interests:

Noncontrolling interests at May 31, 2023

729

Total Accenture plc shareholders' equity at May 31, 2023

25,332

$26,062

Noncontrolling interests at May 31, 2022

623

Total Accenture plc shareholders' equity at May 31, 2022

21,389

$22,012

Average Equity and Noncontrolling Interests

$24,037

Return on Equity

30%

(1) May not total due to rounding

5

