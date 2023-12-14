ACCENTURE : Wedbush Securities raises its target

December 14, 2023 at 10:17 am EST Share

Wedbush Securities announced on Thursday that it had raised its price target on Accenture from $330 to $360, while renewing its 'outperform' rating on the stock.



In a research note, the intermediary says it expects a "lacklustre" release of the technology group's next quarterly results, scheduled for December 19.



The analyst believes that the company will also maintain its forecast of growth at constant exchange rates between 2% and 4% for the 2023/24 financial year.



This is typical of the seasonality of the months of November and December, characterized by low visibility with regard to customers' upcoming annual budgets and their investment projects", he recalls.



"That said, following the announcement of lower-than-expected order intake in the previous quarter, we expect the order book to recover in the first quarter of the 2023/2024 financial year", concludes Wedbush.



Copyright (c) 2023 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.

The information and analyses published by Cercle Finance are intended solely as a decision-making aid for investors. Cercle Finance cannot be held responsible, directly or indirectly, for the use of information and analyses by readers. Uninformed investors are advised to consult a professional advisor before investing. This information does not constitute an invitation to sell or a solicitation to buy.