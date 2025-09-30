Accenture announces that it has completed its tender offer on Aidemy, which will become its subsidiary and will soon be delisted.



Aidemy, a Japanese specialist in artificial intelligence and digital transformation, offers services to businesses (training, organizational consulting, AI system development) and individuals (reskilling programs, data analysis, career support). Its workforce of approximately 130 employees will join Accenture.



For Accenture, this transaction will strengthen LearnVantage, its global training and reskilling service, particularly in generative artificial intelligence.



The tender offer was open from August 15 to September 29, 2025, with the minimum share threshold having been reached. Accenture plans to acquire all remaining shares in the coming months.



Atsushi Egawa, CEO of Accenture Japan, says that the combination of expertise will maximize the potential of clients' employees and strengthen their competitiveness.



Finally, Accenture says that this acquisition is part of its strategy to invest $1bn over three years to develop LearnVantage, following the acquisitions of Udacity, Award Solutions, TalentSprint, and Ascendient Learning.