Accenture: acquires UK-based Redkite

December 15, 2023 at 11:04 am EST

Accenture has announced that it has acquired Redkite, a UK-based data consultancy specializing in data expertise to help organizations accelerate performance through AI.



The acquisition will extend Accenture's data capabilities, helping clients accelerate their transformation with modern data platforms that unleash the power of AI across the enterprise.



Based in London and founded in 2018, Redkite brings a full range of capabilities, from data strategy to the architecture and implementation of modern data platforms.



Redkite's team of over 230 professionals will join Accenture's UK Data & AI practice.



