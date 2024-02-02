Accenture: acquisition of Brazilian Tenchi Security

February 02, 2024 at 08:58 am EST Share

Accenture announces that it has made a strategic investment, through Accenture Ventures, in Tenchi Security, a Brazilian cyber risk management company based in São Paulo.



Accenture will leverage Tenchi's SaaS platform as a new component of its managed security services offering to help organizations reduce cyber risks throughout their supply chain.



"Tenchi and Accenture will offer organizations a comprehensive supply chain risk management security solution that will enable them to identify cyber risks faster and help them deal with cyber threats," explains Paolo Dal Cin, Global Head of Accenture Security.





Copyright (c) 2024 CercleFinance.com. All rights reserved.