Accenture: acquisition of Impendi

Accenture announces that it has acquired Impendi, a provider of sourcing and procurement services focused on private equity clients.



Impendi helps private equity firms make sourcing decisions that increase profitability and improve the financial performance of their portfolio companies.



Accenture has significantly expanded its private equity capabilities over the past year to meet the growing demand from private equity investors.



"Impendi will help us accelerate this mission with its innovative sourcing and procurement solutions, proven advisory, execution and analysis services for the private equity industry, from due diligence to value creation and delivery," said Jay Scanlan, Global Head of Accenture's Private Equity Group.



