Accenture: acquisition of cloud company Mindcurv

February 28, 2024

Accenture announces that it has agreed to acquire Mindcurv, a cloud-native digital experience and data analytics company specializing in composable software, digital engineering and business services.



With this acquisition, Accenture Song further extends its business services to customers worldwide.



Terms of the acquisition with private equity firms Genui and Primepulse were not disclosed.



